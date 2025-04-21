Leaders fan out across the country with election day a week away. Live updates here.

This composite image shows, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Ottawa on March 27, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Toronto on March 30, 2025 and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Edmonton on April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld, Laura Proctor, Christinne Muschi

The federal party leaders are spread out across the country today as they’re in the final stretch of the campaign, with election day exactly one week away.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day.

Where the leaders are today

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in P.E.I. this morning where he’s expected to make an announcement in Charlottetown, before moving on to Truro, N.S., this afternoon and then Fredericton, N.B., for an evening rally.

Conservative Leader Pierre Polievre is in battleground Ontario with a press conference in Scarborough in the Greater Toronto Area this morning.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C. again today, where the NDP is in a number of battles in ridings with Liberals and Conservatives. He’s making an announcement in Nanaimo before travelling to Comox and then Port Moody.

Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is in Quebec City this morning before moving on to Saint-Irenee, Que. He’ll then take in some playoff hockey and watch the Montreal Canadiens play the Washington Capitals tonight.

Green Party leaders Jonathan Pedneault and Elizabeth May, meanwhile, are canvassing in their ridings of Outremont and Saanich—Gulf Islands, respectively.

Advance polls

Today is the last day for advance polls, which got off to a record start on Good Friday with two million people turning out to vote, according to Elections Canada.

Liberals ahead by 8 points: Nanos

Nanos ballot as of April 21, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The Liberals have an eight-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 30 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a 14-point advantage, with 47 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who sits at 33 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at six per cent.

Read more here.

What you might have missed this weekend

Despite the holiday weekend, the parties were busy with both the Liberals and NDP releasing their platforms on Saturday. The Liberals proposed $129 billion in new spending over the next four years on top of existing commitments.

The Conservatives have not yet released their platform but Poilievre said it would be coming soon. During a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, he took aim at what he called Liberal overspending and he promised to cut the annual budget for consultants “by 10 billion dollars.”

On Sunday in Victoria, B.C., Singh repeated his promises to cap prices on food essentials and to legislate protections against grocery store price gouging.

Carney, meanwhile, held a rally Sunday afternoon in Nepean, Ont., outside of Ottawa, where he is running for a seat.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist