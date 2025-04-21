Poilievre’s full platform to be unveiled Tuesday. Carney defends spending plan. Live updates here.

This composite image shows, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Ottawa on March 27, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Toronto on March 30, 2025 and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Edmonton on April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld, Laura Proctor, Christinne Muschi

The federal party leaders are spread out across the country today as they’re in the final stretch of the campaign, with election day exactly one week away.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day. All times are EDT.

12:57 p.m.: Officials report ‘repression’ operation targeting Tory candidate

Federal security officials say they have spotted a transnational repression operation targeting a federal Conservative candidate opposed to Chinese government policies.

The operation features a mock “wanted” poster, as well as disparaging headlines and comments, about Joe Tay, the Conservative candidate for Don Valley North in the federal election.

Tay is known for his opposition to Chinese government laws and practices and was one of six individuals singled out for a bounty by Hong Kong police in December.

Federal officials say the operation is taking place on social media platforms where Chinese-speaking users in Canada are active, including Facebook, WeChat, TikTok, RedNote and Douyin, a sister-app of TikTok for the Chinese market.

The Canadian Press

12:17 p.m.: Universal pharmacare only possible with more New Democrats, Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement during the federal election campaign in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

With one week left until election day, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is urging Canadians to elect more New Democrats, saying universal pharmacare would only be possible with his party.

Singh, during a campaign stop in Nanaimo, B.C., repeated his pledge to expand pharmacare to cover essential medicines by the end of the year while taking aim at Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who he said has not vowed to bolster the program.

“We think that we’ve got to expand pharmacare. No one should have to worry about the cost of their medication,” Singh said, sharing that he’s heard stories about seniors cutting their pills in half or skipping their prescriptions and parents choosing between paying the bills or their children’s medication.

“That shouldn’t be a choice that anyone in this country makes.”

He also pointed out previous NDP promises to make life affordable, including a cap on grocery essentials, national rent control, and fixing employment insurance.Singh’s NDP remains in a distant third behind the Liberals and Conservatives.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:55 a.m. Poilievre says full Conservative platform coming Tuesday

Pierre Poilievre says his party will unveil its fully costed platform on Tuesday, with just about a week left in the federal election campaign.

“Tomorrow, we’ll have a platform for all eyes to see which will bring change to Canada,” Poilievre said during a campaign stop in Toronto when asked by a reporter whether he was having trouble “making the math work” for the platform.

“It will axe taxes, unleash home building, resource development, lock up criminals, secure our borders and bring home the country that we know and love,” Poilievre said.

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a campaign event in Toronto, Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

He said the Liberal plan, unveiled over the weekend, would mean higher taxes and inflation.

Both the Liberals and the NDP released their full platforms over the past few days.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:34 a.m.: ‘His example will not be forgotten’: Singh

NDP Leader Singh reflects on Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous communities While on the campaign trail, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reflects on the ‘powerful moment’ that came from Pope Francis’ apology to Indigenous communities.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh described the pope as someone who earned the respect of millions for his actions.

“Pope Francis showed the world that faith can be a powerful force for justice,” Singh said in a statement.

“He spoke plainly about poverty, inequality, and the climate crisis — and he challenged political and economic leaders to put people before profits. He didn’t just preach humility and compassion — he lived it. And in doing so, he earned the respect of millions, including many far beyond the Catholic Church.”

Singh added that the pope’s apology to residential school survivors during his visit to Canada in 2022 “was a meaningful step toward truth and accountability — one that brought deep emotions for many Indigenous families and communities.”

“His passing is a loss for all who believe in dignity, fairness, and care for one another. His example will not be forgotten,” Singh said.

Michael Lee, CTVNews.ca lead morning producer

10:55 a.m.: Carney quips he’ll give his number if asked for it

Carney: 'I’ll give my number if you ask for it' Liberal Leader Mark Carney made the comment after he was asked why he gave his number to Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

When asked why he gave his number to Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, Carney says with a smile, because he is a “nice guy.”

“I’ll give you my number if you ask for it,” Carney said, garnering a laugh from those around him at a campaign stop in Charlottetown, P.E.I. “I know I shouldn’t have said that, but whatever.”

He then evoked Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has famously given his number out to constituents so they could reach out.

“Doug Ford gives his number out. He’s got 4,700 texts. That’s what you get. But anyways, hopefully I won’t get 4,700 texts from Monsieur Blanchet,” Carney said before clarifying that his action shouldn’t be given any meaning.

During the debate last week, Blanchet said he was open to working with whomever was elected prime minister as long as Quebec’s values and identity were respected.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:16 a.m.: Carney defends spending plan

Liberal leader defends spending plan Liberal Leader Mark Carney says Canada needs to build and invest as the country faces the 'worst crisis of our lifetimes.'

Carney is defending his plan for Canada that includes $130 billion in new spending, saying it is needed as Canada is in a crisis with the ongoing trade war with the U.S.

During a campaign stop in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Carney was asked about his costed platform, which, compared to previous Liberal prime ministers Jean Chretien and Paul Martin, doesn’t appear to focus on balancing the budget.

Carney responded, saying Canada is facing the “worst crisis of our lifetimes.”

“We are in a fundamental reordering of our relationship with the United States and the global economy. We need to build; we need to invest. We need to use scarce dollars on the federal balance sheet to catalyze that investment, and we’re prepared to do that,” Carney said.

He claimed that his government would get spending under control at 2 per cent. However, his new spending measures would still see the country run deficits until at least 2028-2029.

“I fully expect that we are going to exceed those cost reductions, but we have a prudent approach to it,” Carney admitted.

He then criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has not yet released his costed plan.

“He’s hiding it,” Carney said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from Mike Le Couteur and Jeremie Charron

9:50 a.m. Poilievre says he’ll build 2.3 million new homes

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to build 2.3 million new homes over the next five years if he becomes prime minister.

Speaking in Toronto, where home prices have soared over the past decade, Poilievre took aim at the Liberals, blaming them for the housing crisis and saying it would get even worse under a Carney government.

“Liberals have made life unaffordable. They’ve made it impossible for our youth to house themselves,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre said he would build more homes by cutting sales taxes on homes, slashing development charges and “requiring” cities to build 15 per cent more homes.

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a campaign event in Toronto, Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

While the federal government does not have jurisdiction over municipalities, the Conservatives say they will incentivize cities to approve more homes by tying federal infrastructure funding to the 15 per cent increase in approvals. They say they would also incentivize cities to slash development charges – the fees municipalities charge developers to pay for city infrastructure associated with growth.

The Conservative plan also rests on a previous promise to cut the GST on new homes under $1.3 million; and a plan to sell off 15 per cent of 11,000 federally owned properties to build housing.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:35 a.m.: Pope’s apology ‘important step’: Carney

Carney on Pope’s apology for residential school abuses Liberal Leader Mark Carney is asked whether Pope Francis’ apology was enough and whether he could have done more for reconciliation.

Asked whether the pope’s apology for Canadian residential school abuses was enough, Carney said it was an “important step” in the Catholic Church’s reconciliation journey.

“The church, and dare I say all of us, have more to travel on that journey. And certainly, my government is committed to advancing reconciliation. If we are returned,” the Liberal leader said.

When pressed if the pope could have done more to advance reconciliation, Carney, who is Catholic, first pointed out that he is not a theologian but a politician.

“What I’m conscious of is what the government can do and what we can do as a country to advance reconciliation. The first is integrating it to all aspects of what we do. That means working with First Nations,” the Liberal added.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:30 a.m. Conservative leader says pope inspired millions

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offers condolences to Catholics While on the campaign trail, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre paid tribute to Pope Francis and offered condolences to Catholics all around the world.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has offered his condolences on the death of Pope Francis, saying he inspired millions of people around the world.

“Before I get underway this morning, let me first offer my condolences to Catholics all around the world on the loss of Pope Francis,” Poilievre said before making a housing announcement at a campaign stop in Toronto.

“His role is, of course, is at the centre of the Catholic Church, and there have been countless millions of Catholics and non-Catholics that have been inspired by his leadership in faith and in other domains,” Poilievre said.

He said “our prayers are with all Catholics” as they mourn Francis.

“We are in solidarity, remembering him and honouring his contributions,” Poilievre added.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:21 a.m.: Carney highlights health-care plan

Carney urges Canadian health workers in U.S. to come home Mark Carney says Canadian healthcare professionals practicing in the U.S. who are thinking about coming back 'there’s never been a better time to come home.'

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is highlighting his party’s health-care plan which includes building new medical schools to add thousands of new doctors, constructing and renovating community health-care facilities, launching a Task Force for Public Health Care Innovation.

“In the U.S., health care is a big business. In Canada, it’s a right. It’s a right that my government will fight for and invest in,” Carney said during a campaign stop in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The Liberal leader also promised a new global recruitment strategy to recruit qualified doctors and streamline credential recognition for internationally trained doctors and nurses.

“So, to the Canadian health-care professionals practising in the U.S. let me say this: If you’ve been thinking about coming back to Canada, there’s never been a better time,” he said.

In addition, Carney pledged that a Liberal government would make a $500-million investment to confront toxic drug and overdose crisis and ensure there will always be funding for abortion care.

He also pledged to protecting dental care and pharmacare.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:07 a.m.: Carney remembers the pope

Liberal Leader Mark Carney pays tribute to Pope Francis While on the campaign trail, Liberal Leader Mark Carney pays tribute to Pope Francis, saying he was a ‘voice of moral clarity, spiritual courage and boundless c

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is paying tribute to Pope Francis, calling him a “voice of moral clarity, spiritual courage and boundless compassion.”

“He was the world’s conscience - never hesitating to challenge the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable,” Carney said during a campaign stop in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Pope Francis died on Monday morning at age 88.

The Liberal leader remembered the pope’s work on advancing peace and human rights, pointing to the papal visit in Canada in 2022 when Francis issued an apology for the Catholic church’s role in residential school abuses.

Carney shared that one of the pope’s parables has guided his thinking.

“He compared humanity to wine – rich, diverse, full of spirit – and the market to grappa – distilled, intense, and at times disconnected – and he called on all of us to reintegrate human values into our economic lives,” the Liberal leader said.

“He reminded us that markets don’t have values, people do, and it is our responsibility to close that gap, to turn that grappa back into wine.”

Carney says he is committed to fulfilling the pope’s challenge.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Where the leaders are today

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in P.E.I. this morning where he’s expected to make an announcement in Charlottetown, before moving on to Truro, N.S., this afternoon and then Fredericton, N.B., for an evening rally.

Conservative Leader Pierre Polievre is in battleground Ontario with a press conference in Scarborough in the Greater Toronto Area this morning.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C. again today, where the NDP is in a number of battles in ridings with Liberals and Conservatives. He’s making an announcement in Nanaimo before travelling to Comox and then Port Moody.

Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is in Quebec City this morning before moving on to Saint-Irenee, Que. He’ll then take in some playoff hockey and watch the Montreal Canadiens play the Washington Capitals tonight.

Green Party leaders Jonathan Pedneault and Elizabeth May, meanwhile, are canvassing in their ridings of Outremont and Saanich—Gulf Islands, respectively.

Advance polls

Today is the last day for advance polls, which got off to a record start on Good Friday with two million people turning out to vote, according to Elections Canada.

Liberals ahead by 8 points: Nanos

Nanos ballot as of April 21, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The Liberals have an eight-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 30 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a 14-point advantage, with 47 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who sits at 33 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at six per cent.

Read more here.

What you might have missed this weekend

Despite the holiday weekend, the parties were busy with both the Liberals and NDP releasing their platforms on Saturday. The Liberals proposed $129 billion in new spending over the next four years on top of existing commitments.

The Conservatives have not yet released their platform but Poilievre said it would be coming soon. During a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, he took aim at what he called Liberal overspending and he promised to cut the annual budget for consultants “by 10 billion dollars.”

On Sunday in Victoria, B.C., Singh repeated his promises to cap prices on food essentials and to legislate protections against grocery store price gouging.

Carney, meanwhile, held a rally Sunday afternoon in Nepean, Ont., outside of Ottawa, where he is running for a seat.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist