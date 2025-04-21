Poilievre to reveal party platform Tuesday, days after release of Liberal, NDP plans

Anaida Poilievre looks on as her husband, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, speaks at a campaign event in Toronto on Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday his party will release its election platform Tuesday, making it the last of the major parties to reveal detailed spending plans.

Poilievre was asked about the timing of his costed platform at a news conference in the Greater Toronto Area, where promised to build 2.3 million new homes in five years.

“Tomorrow, we’ll have a platform for all eyes to see which will bring change to Canada,” Poilievre told reporters while taking shots at the Liberal platform, which he called “crazy and costly.”

The Liberals and New Democrats released their costed platforms over the weekend. The Conservative plan will be unveiled after the end of advance voting.

On Saturday, Liberal Leader Mark Carney released his party’s full plan, which includes $130 billion in new spending over four years. Poilievre said that level of spending would drive up the cost of living and “risk the very stability of our economy.”

“Many have been concerned that Mr. Carney would be just as bad as (former prime minister Justin) Trudeau. On Saturday, we learned he will cost even more,” Poilievre said. “You will have the same costly, reckless results if you give Justin Trudeau and the Liberals a fourth term in the face of Mark Carney.”

The Liberals also attacked Poilievre’s spending plans this weekend, claiming his campaign promises add up to $140 billion in new spending over four years. They said he would have to make cuts worth $140 billion to fulfil his promise to find a dollar in savings for every dollar in new spending.

On Monday, Poilievre rejected that claim as “Liberal math.”

Poilievre used his Monday press conference to promise that a Conservative government would build 2.3 million new homes in five years, using a number of policy measures he has already announced.

He said a Conservative government would cut the GST on new homes sold for less than $1.3 million, which he estimates would add 36,000 homes per year. The party calculates that encouraging cities to cut development charges would add a further 25,000 homes per year.

The Conservatives also say they plan to make federal infrastructure dollars contingent on cities approving more housing, and to sell 15 per cent of federal land for home building. Poilievre cited a Globe and Mail report that found 288,000 housing units could be built on underused federal land.

