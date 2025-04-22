Conservatives costed platform released; Liberals say Poilievre has no plan to stand up to Trump. Live updates here

All federal parties are making their final pitches to voters as the election enters the final week.

With less than a week until election day, the Conservatives released their costed campaign platform on Tuesday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has an announcement planned in Vancouver, and will be heading to Edmonton for an event with former Alberta premier Rachel Notley in the evening.

11:50 a.m.: Carney promotes Quebec promises

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is campaigning in Quebec today, and during a campaign stop in Trois-Rivières, he promoted his promises to protect the province’s identity and economy.

Among them is ensuring that the French language will never be on the negotiating table. A U.S. report published last month pointed out Quebec legislation respecting French as the province’s official and common language as a hindrance that could impact trade between the U.S. and Canada.

Carney also reiterated that supply management—a system that protects Canadian farmers and has drawn the ire of Trump, who says it’s unfair to U.S. workers—would also not be on the negotiating table.

He also vowed to establish Canadian-made standards for federal infrastructure funding, including requirements to maximize the use of Canadian and Quebec steel, aluminum and forestry products.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

On the trail: Singh tells B.C. voters to ‘Hold the line’

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters at a rally during the federal election campaign in Port Moody, B.C., on Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been campaigning in British Columbia – the province home to half of the party’s seats – since Friday.

Asked repeatedly over the long weekend about spending some of the final days of the 2025 federal election in potentially at-risk ridings the party currently holds, Singh would respond by stating who wouldn’t want to be enjoying the West Coast’s early spring.

“We want to spend our time in beautiful parts of our country where we can let Canadians know that they’ve got someone on their side,” Singh said Sunday.

But, on Monday night – at his first and so far, only rally of the campaign – Singh had a new message for B.C. voters.

“In this election, British Columbians will decide what happens next, whether Mark Carney gets a supermajority, or whether there are enough New Democrats in Parliament to hold the line,” Singh said. “To fight for public health care… to make sure working and middle-class people don’t get pushed out while millionaires and billionaires cash in.”

Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

11:06 a.m.: Liberals respond to Poilievre’s plan

Liberal candidate François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that Poilievre’s plan fails to “respond to the moment” as Canada faces threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“At a time when President Trump is fundamentally reshaping the international trading system, and threatening Canada’s economy and sovereignty, Pierre Poilievre put forward the same tired ideas he’s been peddling for years: more cuts, more division, more chaos. That’s not change,” Champagne said.

He then accused the Tory leader of hiding “dangerous cuts” to health care, child care and housing investments in his plan.

“Pierre Poilievre’s platform is just another way he’s following President Trump’s playbook,” Champagne said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:40 a.m.: Conservatives unveil cost of platform

Poilievre releases party’s costed platform pledging to cut federal deficit by 70 per cent Poilievre releases the Conservative party’s costed platform, pledging $100B in new measures over 4 years and projecting a $31B federal deficit from 2025-2026.

The Conservatives have released their fully costed platform with more than $31 billion in deficits this year.

The measures include a 15 per cent income tax cut for Canadians making an annual salary of $57,000 a year.

The new promises would result in a deficit of $31.4 billion in 2025-2026; $31.5 billion in 2026-2027; $23.6 billion in 2027-2028; and $14.2 billion in 2028-2029.

The platform also adds projected revenue gain from scrapping programs such as clean electricity regulations and the carbon tax on industry and residents as guaranteed revenue.

Poilievre claimed that his plan will cut the “Liberal deficit by 70 per cent” by cutting back on “bureaucracy, consultants, foreign aid to dictators and terrorists.” He says he will slash money for special interests and unleash “half a trillion dollars of extra economic growth by unlocking the power of resources in home building.”

The platform, called “Change,” promises to cut the lowest personal income tax rate by 15 per cent -- from 15 per cent to 12.75 per cent -- meaning the average Canadian worker earning $57,000, for example, will save $900, with dual-income families saving $1,800 a year.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

Liberals ahead six points, with two key groups ‘absolute toss-ups’

The Liberals have a six-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 31 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 19-21 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 37 per cent nationally.

“There are two key groups that are absolute toss-ups in the latest nightly tracking,“ said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail, “middle aged voters and voters in British Columbia.”

Regionally, Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec, while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies. B.C. is a dead heat.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a 13-point advantage, with 47 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who sits at 35 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at six per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief