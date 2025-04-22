Conservatives to release costed platform; Auto industry to offer tariff advice; Live updates here

All federal parties are making their final pitches to voters as the election enters the final week.

With less than a week until election day, the Conservatives are expected to share their costed campaign platform on Tuesday.

Later in the day, party leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to appear at another “Canada First” rally in Vaughan, Ont.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has an announcement planned in Vancouver, and will be heading to Edmonton for an event with former Alberta premier Rachel Notley in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association is planning to share advice for the next federal government that members say would help the country’s auto industry remain competitive in the face of U.S. tariffs.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day.