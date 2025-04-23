Poilievre says he would give police more power to dismantle tent cities

HAMILTON — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would give police and judges more power to dismantle tent cities.

Poilievre says a Conservative government would amend the Criminal Code to allow police to charge people when they violate the right to be safe in public spaces.

He also says he would clarify the law so that police can take down illegal encampments and connect those living in them with housing and mental health treatment.

The Conservatives say tent encampments across Canada have become centres of crime, drug abuse and violence, and they would adopt a housing-first approach to help people get off the streets and into housing.

Poilievre already has promised to shut down safe supply sites and give judges the power to order mandatory drug treatment for those struggling with addiction.

The Conservative leader made the announcement this morning in Hamilton, Ont., as the party celebrates a recent endorsement by the Toronto Police Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2025.