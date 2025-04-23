Poilievre, Singh to speak as campaigns enters home stretch. Live updates here.

Economist Don Drummond breaks down the economic measures included in the parties' costed platforms to deal with the uncertainty of U.S. tariffs.

With just a few days left in the 2025 federal election campaign, the leaders of the Conservatives and NDP will both be addressing the public Wednesday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to speak first, with a news conference scheduled at 9 a.m. EDT in the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton, Ont.

The Conservatives faced criticism Tuesday after releasing their costed platform, which forecasts $100 billion in deficits over the next four years.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney – whose own platform would add $225 billion to the federal debt – accused Poilievre of relying on “phantom numbers.”

At noon EDT, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make an announcement in Edmonton, Alta., alongside Edmonton Centre candidate Trisha Estabrooks.

Later on, Singh is following the leaders of the Greens and Conservatives in addressing the Assembly of First Nations.

Speaking on CTV Power Play on Tuesday evening, Tom Mulcair suggested if the NDP loses official party status – which some polling suggests is a possibility – that Singh cannot remain on as leader.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day. All times EDT.

10 a.m.: Poilievre vows to toughen laws around encampments

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to crack down on homeless encampments and tent cities if elected.

“Encampments now fill spaces where children and families once gathered,” Poilievre said at a campaign stop in Hamilton. “Our public spaces have become breeding grounds for addiction, violence, human trafficking and crime.”

Encampments have sprung up across the country in recent years, with municipalities and police services struggling to find a balance between maintaining safe public spaces and being sensitive to encampment inhabitants, many of who are vulnerable individuals.

Poilievre said he would amend the Criminal Code to give police the power to charge individuals “when they violate the right to be safe in public spaces or discourage the public from using, moving through, or otherwise accessing public spaces by setting up temporary structures, including tents.”

He said a Conservative government would make it clear in law that police are allowed to dismantle encampments, while also making sure encampment residents are connected with appropriate services, such as housing, addiction treatment and mental health services.

Calling encampments places where “half-dead, contorted bodies lie on the ground on the verge of overdose from fentanyl,” he said allowing encampments to grow is “chaos, not compassion.”

Poilievre said a Conservative government would also give judges the power to order people charged for illegally occupying public spaces and simple possession of illegal drugs to attend mandatory drug treatment programs.

The Conservative leader touted an endorsement by the Toronto Police Association – the union representing Toronto police officers – as well as the endorsement of other police unions in Durham, Peel, Barrie, and Sault Ste. Marie.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Liberals lead Conservatives by 5 points: Nanos

The Liberals have a five-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 32 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 20-22 has the Liberals at 44 per cent over the Conservatives, who are up a few points at 39 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (five per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Regionally, Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario, Quebec and B.C., while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a 14-point advantage, with 49 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who sits at 35 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at four per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief