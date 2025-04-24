Party leaders campaigning across the country as election day nears

Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement during a campaign stop at Nova Bus in Saint-Eustache, Que., on April 15, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)

OTTAWA — Federal leaders are making campaign stops across the country today as election day inches closer.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will deliver remarks and hold a media availability in Port Moody, B.C., in the morning and hold a rally in Winnipeg in the evening.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will make an announcement in Winnipeg in the morning before travelling to Toronto for a campaign event.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference in Halifax in the morning and later hold a rally in Saskatoon.

The Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with the Conservatives in second place and the NDP trailing behind.

Canadians will choose their next prime minister on April 28.

The Canadian Press