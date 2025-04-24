Poilievre pledges to scrap electric vehicle sales mandates if elected

A 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 EV is shown at a charging station in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

HALIFAX — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party is elected, it will scrap Canada’s electric vehicle sales mandates.

Canada has mandated that 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold must be electric by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2035.

Electric vehicles made up just shy of 12 per cent of the Canadian sales in 2023, but government rebate programs meant to encourage people to buy EVs came to an end in January.

Poilievre called the EV mandates a “Carney tax,” saying they will cost consumers more and Canadians should be able to choose what kind of vehicle they drive.

He says his government will honour all the agreements that have been signed for construction of EV and battery plants.

Poilievre made the announcement in Halifax this morning and will host a rally in Saskatoon this evening, the first time his campaign has visited either province during this election campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.