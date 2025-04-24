With clock ticking, 3 party leaders to hit 5 provinces Thursday. Live updates here.

The Front Bench Panel talks about the significance of U.S. President Donald Trump and the concept of change in the second half of the campaign.

The leaders of the federal Liberals, Conservatives and NDP will be covering a lot of ground on Thursday, with each hopping between provinces to deliver their final pitches to voters.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is beginning Day 33 of the election campaign in Port Moody, B.C., after spending Wednesday trying to woo voters in a number of NDP strongholds in the province.

He’s later scheduled to fly to Winnipeg, Man., for a rally.

Pierre Poilievre has a news conference scheduled in Halifax, N.S., before the Conservative leader heads to his own rally in Saskatchewan.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has an announcement planned in Winnipeg before he heads back to Toronto for a campaign event.

The leaders are likely to face questions about U.S. President Donald Trump, who made headlines Wednesday suggesting Canada would “cease to exist” if not for his country’s support.

Liberals lead Conservatives by 4 points; gap narrows on preferred PM

The Liberals have a four-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 33 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 21-23 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are up over the past three days at 39 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at seven per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (up a point at six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

“The gap is narrowing on both ballot preferences and who Canadians want as prime minister concurrent with the full release of the Conservative platform,” said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail. “As of last night, it is the tightest since the tracking began this election.”

Regionally, Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies and have a slight edge in B.C.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has an 11-point advantage, with 46 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is at 37 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at five per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief