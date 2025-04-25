Carney campaign visits steel factory to highlight promises to fight Trump tariffs

Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives for a tour of Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Friday, April 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

SAULT STE. MARIE — Liberal Leader Mark Carney took his election campaign to a steel factory today to highlight his party’s promise to forge a procurement strategy that relies on homegrown materials.

Carney used the backdrop of Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to tout the Liberals as the best choice to fend off the barrage of U.S. tariffs threatening Canadian businesses and workers.

Canadians head to the polls to choose their next government on Monday.

The Liberals promise, if re-elected, to build an all-in-Canada auto manufacturing network using local steel, aluminum and critical minerals.

They also pledge a $2-billion fund to boost the Canadian auto sector’s competitiveness, protect manufacturing jobs and support workers.

Carney envisions major nation-building projects, such as ports, rails, bridges and tunnels, that will connect Canada and expand the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press