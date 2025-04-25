Carney, Singh in Ontario while Poilievre campaigns in Western Canada. Live updates here.

The gap between the Liberals and Conservatives is narrowing as the campaign enters its final days.

Heading into the last weekend before Canada’s 2025 election, Pierre Poilievre will be returning to battleground B.C. on Friday.

The Conservative leader is flying from Saskatchewan for a “Canada First” rally in the Vancouver Island community of Nanoose Bay – located in a riding that’s been securely held by the NDP’s Gord Johns for the last 10 years.

With polling suggesting many NDP ridings in B.C. are up for grabs this year, Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, has described the province as being in the midst of a “political feeding frenzy.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney toured two other NDP strongholds on Vancouver Island earlier this week.

Jagmeet Singh is spending Friday in Ontario, where he’ll be making an announcement in Toronto before heading to campaign stops in Hamilton and London.

10:08 a.m.: Singh vows to stop health care cuts in first budget

Singh is back in Toronto to start the final weekend of the election campaign. He is attending the OPSEU Convention.

The NDP leader, who, in the latter half of the campaign, has focused his message on getting as many New Democrats elected, pledged today that he would stop Mark Carney and the Liberals from cutting any health care and social programs in their first budget if they form government.

“We’ve seen this before—when the Liberals start talking about discipline, it means deep cuts to the services families count on,” said Singh. “New Democrats won’t let them balance the books on the backs of working people. We’ll be there to hold the line.”

He reiterated that New Democrats would make public health care a priority in the first budget.

The NDP has remained a distant third from the Liberals and Conservatives throughout this election campaign. Public opinion polls also suggest that the New Democrats could lose official party status after election day.

Singh is expected to campaign in Hamilton, Ont. this afternoon and meet with local supporters in London, Ont. this evening.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:57 a.m.: Carney has not looked directly at federal luxury tax

Carney on Friday said he had not looked directly at a federal 10 per cent tax on business jets made by plane maker Bombardier and other luxury goods.

“In the grand scheme of things it is not ... that important,” he told reporters during an election campaign event in the Ontario town of Sault Ste. Marie.

Reuters

9:28 a.m.: Carney in Sault, Ste. Marie as Liberal incumbent in tight race

Liberal Leader Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement during a tour of Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Friday, April 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Carney is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan is in a three-way battle.

Sheehan narrowly won the 2021 election by less than 300 votes over the Conservatives.

The Liberal Party told pool reporters that it believes Sheehan can keep the riding. The party added that it is working hard and keeping nothing to chance in close races.

Sheehan introduced Carney during his campaign stop at Algoma Steel, which has been directly affected by U.S. tariffs.

The Liberal leader touted his plan to protect the community’s steel and forestry industries directly affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

He reiterated previously announced commitments, saying a Liberal government would maximize Canadian steel, aluminum, and critical minerals to construct nation-building projects, create high-paying jobs, build an all-in-Canada auto manufacturing network, and prioritize Canadian contractors in defence procurement.

Carney has centred his campaign on fighting U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

On the trail: What Poilievre’s visit to Sask. stronghold may reveal

Pierre Poilievre, Anaida Poilievre Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and his wife, Anaida Poilievre speak at a rally in Saskatoon on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

‘With just four days left before voters head to the polls, Pierre Poilievre made his first campaign visit to Saskatchewan in a province wrapped in Conservative blue.

On Thursday evening Poilievre basked in the applause of hundreds of supporters who crowded into a warehouse in Saskatoon to hear him give his stump speech. Poilievre opened with new material after Liberal Leader Mark Carney acknowledged earlier in the day that President Donald Trump had brought up the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state in their first call in March.

“Is there a firefighter in the house?” Poilievre asked, scanning the room before delivering the punchline with a huge grin. “There’s an emergency - Mark Carney’s pants are on fire again.”

Carney told the “whopper,” Poilievre said, because he wanted to “distract from the lost Liberal decade of rising costs and crime to trick Canadians into electing Liberals for a fourth disastrous term.”

Poilievre’s flow was interrupted by three protesters waving an American flag calling for Canada to become the 51st state.

“Get them outta here,” Poilievre urged as the hecklers were escorted out to a chorus of boos. Five minutes later, the shouts of a lone pro-Palestinian activist were overtaken by the chant “we want change” led by the Conservative leader himself.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

8:09 a.m.: Poilievre’s riding sees highest voter turnout during advance polls

The Ottawa riding with one of the longest ballots in history had the highest voter turnout across Canada in advance polls, according to Elections Canada.

Preliminary data shows 43,394 people voted in the riding of Carleton during the four days of advance polls over the Easter weekend.

There are 91 candidates on the ballot in the riding of Carleton, after the Longest Ballot Committee targeted the Ottawa riding. Eighty-five of the candidates registered to run in Carleton are associated with the electoral reform group ‘The Longest Ballot Committee’ and all have the same official agent – Tomas Szuchewycz.

The Longest Ballot Committee protests Canada’s first-past-the-post system. On its Bluesky account, the group says it is “having fun breaking records while pointing out that politicians shouldn’t be in charge of their own ethics and election rules.”

The Carleton ballot includes Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who has held the riding since 2004. The Liberal Party candidate is Bruce Fanjoy and the NDP candidate is Beth Prokaska.

Josh Pringle, CTV News Ottawa Producer and Digital Lead

Liberals lead by 5 points over Conservatives

The Liberals have a five-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 34 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 22-24 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

It’s a “nation divided between East and West,” said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies. B.C., meanwhile, is a “toss up,” said Nanos.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has an 11-point advantage, with 46 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is at 35 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at five per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Poll finds immigrants more likely to favour Liberals

A new Nanos Research survey has found people who immigrated to Canada – or are within two generations of family members who did – are more likely to support the Liberals than the Conservatives.

But the poll, conducted for CTV News and The Globe and Mail, found support for the two parties almost evenly split among respondents with little or no direct connection to immigration, meaning those whose entire families have been Canada-born for at least three generations.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist