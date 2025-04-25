Poilievre lays out plan for first 100 days of a Conservative government

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre speaks at a media event in Saskatoon, Sask., Friday, April 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

SASKATOON — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would pass an affordability law and a “massive omnibus crime bill” within the first 100 days if he becomes prime minister.

He says his government would also move in that time to repeal Bill C-69, which he calls the “no new pipelines law,” and pass legislation to shorten the time for federal project approvals.

Poilievre also pledged that he will call U.S. President Donald Trump on Day 1 to tell him tariffs are destructive.

He says he’ll seek to begin renegotiating the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade deal right away.

Poilievre is in Saskatoon this morning as the election campaign enters its final weekend.

The leadership campaign is stopping in Calgary today on the way to Vancouver Island and metro Vancouver, and will end in Poilievre’s home riding in Ottawa on Sunday.

— Written by Sarah Ritchie in Ottawa with files from Jack Farrell in Edmonton

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.