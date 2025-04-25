Poilievre returning to battleground B.C. Friday. Live election updates here.

The gap between the Liberals and Conservatives is narrowing as the campaign enters its final days.

Heading into the last weekend before Canada’s 2025 election, Pierre Poilievre will be returning to battleground B.C. on Friday.

The Conservative leader is flying from Saskatchewan for a “Canada First” rally in the Vancouver Island community of Nanoose Bay – located in a riding that’s been securely held by the NDP’s Gord Johns for the last 10 years.

With polling suggesting many NDP ridings in B.C. are up for grabs this year, Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, has described the province as being in the midst of a “political feeding frenzy.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney toured two other NDP strongholds on Vancouver Island earlier this week.

Jagmeet Singh is spending Friday in Ontario, where he’ll be making an announcement in Toronto before heading to campaign stops in Hamilton and London.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day. All times EDT.

Poll finds immigrants more likely to favour Liberals

A new Nanos Research survey has found people who immigrated to Canada – or are within two generations of family members who did – are more likely to support the Liberals than the Conservatives.

But the poll, conducted for CTV News and The Globe and Mail, found support for the two parties almost evenly split among respondents with little or no direct connection to immigration, meaning those whose entire families have been Canada-born for at least three generations.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist