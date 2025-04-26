Liberal lead narrows to 3 points over Conservatives with movement in battleground Ontario: Nanos

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster.

The Liberals have a three-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 35 of the 36-day federal election campaign as we enter the closing weekend of the campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 23-25 has the Liberals at 42 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 39 per cent nationally.

“Key movement over the last few days has been in battleground Ontario where the margin between the Liberals and the Conservatives is closing,” said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Nanos ballot as of April 26, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The New Democratic Party is at nine per cent nationally, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Regional support

Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic region, Ontario and Quebec while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies. B.C. remains a toss-up.

In Ontario, the Liberals went from a double-digit advantage earlier in the week to just five points -- “half of what it was 10 days ago,” said Nanos -- and they’re at 46 per cent versus the Conservatives at 41. The NDP is at eight.

“Movement in Ontario has a material impact on the shape of seat outcomes,” said Nanos.

The Liberals maintain a strong lead in Quebec and are at 41 compared with the Conservatives at 21. The Bloc Quebecois is in second place at 26 per cent.

In the Prairies, the Conservatives remain far ahead with 58 per cent of those surveyed backing them, versus 28 for the Liberals. The NDP is at 11.

In B.C., the Liberals are at 39 per cent versus 38 per cent for the Conservatives. The NDP has risen a few points to 17.

The Liberal lead in the Atlantic region remains strong at 62 per cent versus 34 per cent for the Conservatives. The NDP remains far behind in the region at three per cent.

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has an 13-point advantage, with 47 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is at 34 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at six per cent.

Nanos preferred PM as of April 26, 2025 (Nanos Research)

Nanos PM trendline as of April 26, 2025 (Nanos Research)

By gender and age

A gender breakdown shows women continue to be more likely to vote Liberal than men. Forty-nine per cent of women surveyed said they would support the Liberals, compared with 31 per cent who’d vote Conservative. Ten per cent of women back the NDP.

Meanwhile, the number of men who said they would vote Liberal is at 35 per cent, compared with 46 for the Conservatives. Nine per cent of men surveyed would vote NDP.

The Conservative advantage among voters under 35 continues with 44 per cent of those surveyed backing them versus 31 for the Liberals. Thirteen per cent chose the NDP.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have pulled ahead among middle-aged voters 35 to 54, with 45 per cent support versus 36 for the Liberals. Seven per cent would vote NDP.

The Liberals continue to do significantly better among older voters. Fifty-one per cent of those aged 55 and up said they would back the Liberals, versus 32 for the Conservatives. Seven per cent in that age category chose the NDP.

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, April 23 to 25, 2025, n=1,291, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20. Percentages are weighted to be representative of the population by age, gender and stratified by geography.