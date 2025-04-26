Party leaders in Ontario and B.C. on final campaign weekend. Live updates here.

The Front Bench Panel breaks down the election strategies of the party leaders and discuss what each party could have done differently.

The final weekend of Canada’s 2025 federal election campaign is going to be a busy one for all the major party leaders.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is spending most of Saturday in the Greater Toronto Area, with stops planned in King City, Newmarket, Aurora, Markham and Mississauga.

He’s then scheduled to appear at a rally in Windsor.

Pierre Poilievre is beginning Day 35 of the campaign in battleground B.C., where both the Conservatives and Liberals are hoping to snatch some seats away from the NDP.

Poilievre is scheduled to appear at a “Canada First” rally in Delta before flying back to Ontario for an event in Falconbridge.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is heading in the opposite direction, starting the day with stops in Windsor and London before flying to B.C. for several planned events in Metro Vancouver.

8 a.m.: Liberal lead narrows to 3 points over Conservatives

Nanos ballot as of April 26, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The Liberals have a three-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 35 of the 36-day federal election campaign as we enter the closing weekend of the campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 23-25 has the Liberals at 42 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 39 per cent nationally.

“Key movement over the last few days has been in battleground Ontario where the margin between the Liberals and the Conservatives is closing,” said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

U.S. tariffs on steel top of mind for Hamilton as federal election closes in

Steel worker A steel worker works at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

As Canadians gear up to head to the polls to elect a new federal government on Monday, top of mind for many is U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and their impact on Canada’s economy.

The issue is specifically top of mind in Hamilton — the city also known as Steeltown.

“I think it’s really clear that the City of Hamilton is at great risk when it comes to tariffs,” Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath told CTV News Toronto in an interview.

Hamilton is Canada’s biggest steel producer and its two largest plants — ArcelorMittal Dofasco and Stelco — employ nearly 6,000 people in the city.

But since March 12, a 25 per cent tariff has been slapped on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Laura Sebben, CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist

6:17 a.m. Immigration has faded as a political issue

New Canadian citizens take the oath of citizenship during a Canada Day citizenship ceremony at the Assiniboine Park Pavilion in Winnipeg, Man., on Monday July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski New Canadian citizens take the oath of citizenship during a Canada Day citizenship ceremony at the Assiniboine Park Pavilion in Winnipeg, Man., on Monday July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Despite polls showing many Canadians were worried about the effects of immigration on housing and affordability late last year, the topic has scarcely been mentioned in the federal election campaign now drawing to a close.

Several public opinion polls conducted late last year suggested most Canadians believed immigration levels were too high.

While the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP all have plans to address immigration levels after the election, the issue has taken a back seat to more pressing threats, like U.S. President Donald Trump’s global trade war.

The Canadian Press

How seat projections differ from daily polling

Seat projections for Canada’s upcoming election can seem inconsistent with public opinion polling, which has shown the Conservatives closing the gap on the Liberals as voting day nears.

Despite some surveys showing the Liberals only leading by a few percentage points heading into the weekend, several recent projections suggest the party is poised to form a majority government.

The key to understanding that discrepancy is distinguishing between popular support and vote efficiency, said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist with Nanos Research.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist