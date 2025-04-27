Carney to make statement on Vancouver attack. Live updates here

CTV News Channel is Canada's 24-hour all-news network. Watch the latest headlines from Canada and around the world.

The three main party leaders are making their final pitch to voters, holding multiple campaign events on the eve of election day.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is visiting four provinces. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is spending Day 36 in Ontario, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is doing his final push in British Columbia.

Voting day is tomorrow.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day. All times EDT.

9:47 a.m.: Carney to release statement on Vancouver attack

Carney is set to make a statement on the tragedy in Vancouver at 10 a.m.

Liberal leader Mark Carney set to make a statement on the tragedy in Vancouver at approx. 10AM eastern time#cdnpoli #elxn45 — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino street festival Saturday night.

In a statement posted on X early Sunday morning, Carney said he was devastated to hear about the horrific events.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you,” he said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.



I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 27, 2025

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News national correspondent, and Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

What is the ‘alternation’ theory and will Ontario continue the trend on election day?

As Canadians inch closer toward election day, political experts are watching closely to see if Ontario will continue a trend of split-ticket voting, choosing one party to govern at Queen’s Park and a different one to form government in Ottawa.

Often referred to as the “alternation theory,” experts say Ontario has a long history of voting for one party provincially and another federally.

“Since 1867, about 78 per cent of provincial elections in Ontario have been won by a party ideologically different from the federal governing party,” Semra Sevi, assistant professor of political science at the University of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto. “Since 1943, that figure exceeds 90 per cent.”

Despite this trend, there has been overlap between federal and provincial governments in the past, including most recently in 2015 when former prime minister Justin Trudeau was elected at the same time Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne was in power in Ontario.

Jermaine Wilson, CTVNewsToronto.ca journalist

8:16 a.m.: Carney delays start of day

Carney was scheduled to start his day at 8 a.m. in Hamilton but was delayed. He was expected to meet with supporters and volunteers, but his arrival was delayed. It is unclear what the reason for the delay is.

Following the tragic events in Vancouver last night Mark Carney’s “campaign movements” will be delayed this morning” according to his team.

The first event scheduled at 8am in Hamilton has not happened.

We continue to await details from the Liberal party.#cdnpoli #elxn45 — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

A mass attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver that left at least nine people dead has cast a grim shadow over the campaign.

Carney, Poilievre and Singh have all offered their condolences to the victims.

Singh just left the festival when a man driving an SUV at high speed plowed through a crowded street.

Supporters flocking to Jagmeet Singh at the Lapu Lapu Filipino independence festival for selfies #ELXN45 pic.twitter.com/beV2uGDXqg — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

A visibly shaken Singh called it a targeted incident directed at the Filipino community.

He told reporters following him on the campaign trail that he was not aware of any motive, and if his presence at the festival may have been a factor.

Jagmeet Singh is visibly shaken after finding out that minutes after he left the Filipino Lapu Lapu Festival - someone drove a vehicle through the site. Multiple people are dead - others are injured pic.twitter.com/JaMTfssJEb — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

Police have not released any information about motive.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondents Mike Le Couteur and Judy Trinh and The Canadian Press

Liberals lead Conservatives on final day of campaign

The Liberals have a four-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 36, the final day of the federal election campaign, with voters heading to the polls on Monday.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 24-26 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 39 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief