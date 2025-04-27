Deadly SUV-ramming attack in Vancouver overshadows final day of election campaign. Live updates here.

Prime Minister Mark Carney provides an update on the car ramming attack that left 11 dead and several injured during the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver.

A deadly attack at a Filipino street festival in South Vancouver has forced federal party leaders to adjust their events on the final day of the campaign.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 20 injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd celebrating the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Polievre, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have all made statements, saying they are devastated and offered their condolences to the victims.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day. All times EDT.

6:00 p.m.: ‘’We have God’: Singh visits local church

Jagmeet Singh and NDP MP Don Davies, who represents this area, are greeted by Father Joseph D’Sousa of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church.

The priest says more than 80% of parishioners are Filipino. Every weekend, about 5,000 people attend Mass here.

Singh and NDP MP Don Davies are greeted by Filipina Rosita Taruc.

Davies says “you’re not alone.”

Taruc- “We have God.” pic.twitter.com/s65BoqJAQf — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

5:20 p.m.: Carney modifies campaign after tragic attack in Vancouver

Liberal campaign says approximately 400 people had waited about 2 hours at the Gather Local Market in Saskatoon for Mark Carney to arrive.

“I'll commend the premier, Premier (Scott) Moe he was part of this. Hey, we're all in this together. We got to work together. He's the premier.“ - Liberal leader Mark Carney with a shoutout to Saskatchewan Premier Moe at an event in Saskatoon#cdnpoli #elxn45 pic.twitter.com/LWyRmUa5AM — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

4:50 p.m.: Singh offers condolences to organizers

Jagmeet Singh has reached out to organizers of the Lapu Lapu Festival to offer his condolences, solidarity and support.

The organizer of the event is Mable Elmore, the NDP member of the provincial legislative assembly for Vancouver-Kensington. She is B.C.’s first MLA of Filipino descent.

Elmore’s office had invited Singh to speak at the event.

Singh also spoke with community leader Maita Santiago, who is the first Filipino city councillor in Burnaby.

Singh Singh walking with Elmore to the main festival stage about an hour before the vehicle attack.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

3:57 p.m.: B.C. premier says attack ‘doesn’t define us’

Vancouver vehicle attack Sarah Edmilao, a member of the Filipino community who says friends had attended earlier in the day, views flowers at a growing memorial near a site the day after a driver killed multiple people during a Filipino festival Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Speaking at the scene of the attack, B.C. Premier David Eby said what happened Saturday night “does not define us, the Filipino community or that celebration.”

“It’s hard for me, and I know for many people in this moment, … not to feel rage. The man who did this murdered innocent people and destroyed a community celebration,” Eby said.

“I want to turn the rage that I feel into ensuring that we stand with the Filipino community, that we deliver what they need, that we stand with those families who have lost loved ones, those who have been injured — that we are not defined by this.”

Eby said he will meet with the prime minister and Filipino community leaders later today.

For the latest on the tragedy, click here.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

3:30 p.m.: What you need to know for election day

If you are voting tomorrow, our guide has everything you need to know, including what to bring to the polls to cast your ballot. Read here.

Still undecided? We have profiles of the main federal leaders as well as all the promises they made during the campaign. You can read the profiles here and track their pledges here.

CTV Election 2025 (CTV News Graphics)

CTV News also got you covered as soon as election results come in. CTVNews.ca will deliver comprehensive coverage of the 45th federal election, including streaming CTV Election 2025. The special will be co-anchored by Omar Sachedina, CTV National News’ chief anchor and senior editor, and Vassy Kapelos, CTV News’ chief political correspondent. Read here on how to watch our election coverage.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

2:45 p.m.: Singh to attend special mass Vancouver for Filipino community

Singh will attend a special mass for the Filipino community at St. Mary’s Parish in Vancouver at 3 p.m. local time (6 p.m. EDT).

The service, which will be in Tagalog, is being held as the Filipino community grieves those impacted by the deadly SUV-ramming attack in South Vancouver.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

1:35 p.m.: Singh urged voters to unite

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a campaign stop in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

In Pentincton, in the B.C. Interior, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh faced the challenge of striking the right tone in a battleground riding while balancing the immense tragedy that had unfolded in Vancouver at the Lapu Lapu street festival on Saturday evening.

NDP incumbent Richard Cannings is retiring from politics, adding pressure on the New Democrats in their fight to maintain the seat. Half of the New Democratic Party’s previously held 24 seats were in British Columbia, and polls show that the party is at risk of losing its status if it can’t hold on to at least 12 ridings.

Singh opened his remarks by offering his condolences to the Filipino community and choked up that “horror struck in a place filled with joy.”

“We cannot imagine the depth of your grief, but know this. You do not grieve alone. We are with you in mourning, in solidarity and in resolve,” Singh said in front of about 100 supporters gathered at a pub on the shores of Skaha Lake.

Singh was invited by organizers to attend the festival and had left the site approximately five minutes before a suspect drove into a crowd of hundreds on a side street. Vancouver police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:15 PM local time, and at least eleven people have died.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pauses while speaking about a car ramming attack that killed 11 people at a Filipino heritage festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, during a campaign stop in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Singh urged voters to unite in solidarity instead of being divided by fear.

“We do not know yet everything about what happened, but we do know this – when hate is left unchecked, it spreads like a flame. It feeds on fear. It grows in silence and leaves devastation in its path.”

“Hate is a poison,” he continued. It feeds off isolation, fear and despair."

Earlier in the day, the Vancouver Police Chief acknowledged that the suspect had a history of mental health issues. In response to a reporter’s question, Singh said that Canada must bolster funding for mental health care services.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

1:30 p.m.: Singh moved to tears talking about Filipino festival

‘It is a dark day’: Singh fights back tears speaking on Vancouver attack NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gets emotional while talking to reporters about the fatal car ramming attack in Vancouver during his campaign event.

Singh got emotional talking about the SUV attack at a Filipino street festival in South Vancouver that killed 11 people.

The NDP leader, who made a brief stop at the Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday, was moved to tears several times during a campaign stop in Penticton, B.C.

“I keep on thinking about the kids that I met – the joy. I was there literally minutes before this happened. And I can’t stop thinking about how much happiness was there, how much it was a family event. People were so positive and so joyful, and then to have such a horrific thing happen, I keep on replaying it,” said Singh.

The NDP leader admitted that it’s a tough day on the campaign trail in the wake of the incident.

“It’s hard to kind of bounce between talking about I want people to vote for us, but also so torn up about this,” Singh said.

The party has adjusted its campaign events following the attack.Singh urged Canadians to stand in solidarity with the Filipino community.

“Now is the time for Canada to wrap its arms around the Filipino community,” the NDP leader said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:27 p.m.: Death toll in Vancouver attack rises to 11

Vancouver vehicle attack A Vancouver Police officer secures the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd at a street festival the night before in Vancouver on Sunday April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Vancouver Police Department interim chief Steve Rai says 11 people have died in the SUV attack on Saturday night.

“This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Rai said during a news conference on Sunday.

For the latest updates on the tragedy, click here.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:19 p.m.: ‘Largest crime scene I’ve ever seen,’ Sajjan says

CTV QP: Sajjan on the ‘absolute horror’ of Lapu Lapu festival car ramming attack Former Liberal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan speaks on the fatal car ramming attack in Vancouver.

Outgoing Liberal MP and former Vancouver police officer Harjit Sajjan says the scene of Saturday’s Vancouver ramming attack that left nine dead was the largest he’s ever seen.

Sajjan, who represented the South Vancouver area, rushed to the scene shortly after learning that a man had driven his SUV into a crowd near Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue, where the Lapu Lapu Day celebration was being held.

“I’ll be honest with you; it is the largest crime scene that I’ve seen. I’ve been to many crime scenes in that neighbourhood before,” Sajjan told CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos during CTV’s Question Period.

“This is unfathomable.”

Read the full story here.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:10 p.m.: Poilievre asks supporters to pray for Vancouver victims

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a rally in Oakville, Ont., on Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

During his rally in Oakville, Ont., Poilievre took a moment to acknowledge the tragedy in Vancouver.

The Conservative leader was met with loud cheers from his supporters as he got on the stage.

After greeting the crowd, Poilievre asked them to pray for all those impacted by the SUV attack at a Filipino street festival.

“I think we should all take a moment to acknowledge the terrible tragedy that unfolded late yesterday in British Columbia. All of our hearts and prayers are today with Canada’s brilliant and proud Filipino community who’ve lost so much,” the Conservative leader said.

“I ask you to say a little prayer for all of those who are without a loved one today, or who may have lost their lives themselves. We unite as Canadians in honouring all of them, and we take inspiration from the lives that they lived.”

His brief message garnered applause. Poilievre then proceeded to speak about his plan.

The Conservative leader has several whistle-stop rallies today, concluding in his home riding of Carleton.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:06 p.m.: Carney cancels large rallies in Alberta, B.C.

The Liberal Party has cancelled large campaign rallies in Calgary and Richmond, B.C., in the wake of the deadly SUV ramming attack in Vancouver, CTV News has learned.

A source on the Liberal campaign said the party had notified supporters in those two cities about the cancellation. The source noted that more than 2,500 attendees registered for each of the events.

The source added that “smaller engagements” are proceeding in Saskatoon and Edmonton, where Carney will meet with supporters and community leaders.

Carney cancelled his campaign event in Hamilton this morning as he gave a televised statement on the Vancouver attack.

He indicated during his remarks that he’d been briefed by intelligence and security officials and that there were no active threats to Canadians.

Carney also spoke to B.C. Premier David Eby and Filipino-Canadian Liberal MP Rechie Valdez.

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News national correspondent, and Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:05 a.m.: Green Party condemns Vancouver attack

The Green Party of Canada is condemning the deadly SUV ramming attack in Vancouver, calling it a “shocking tragedy” that “has no place in Canadian society.

“My heart goes out to the Filipino community and to anyone participating at the Lapu Lapu Day festival,” Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11 a.m.: Singh in B.C. with a pared-down schedule

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh prepares to a statement about deaths at a Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day block party, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Singh visited the Filipino community festival earlier Saturday evening as part of a federal election campaign stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The morning after the vehicle ramming incident in Vancouver, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will continue with a campaign visit to Penticton, B.C.

It will involve a pared-down schedule in a riding that is being closely contested after NDP incumbent Richard Cannings announced his retirement.

Singh is expected to hold a short media availability afterwards.

NDP staff said during the 45-minute flight to the Okanagan region that all community events after Penticton will be cancelled.

Jagmeet Singh arrives in Penticton, accompanied by his parents. This will be a pared down campaign stop. NDP have canceled other election related events following the Lapa Lapa day tragedy in Vancouver. The campaign has reached out to the Filipino cmmty to offer assistance pic.twitter.com/2cApMjlx5W — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

Singh appeared visibly shaken when speaking to reporters last night, following the mass casualty event. Nine people were killed when the driver of a black SUV drove his vehicle into a crowd of hundreds of people at the Lapu Lapu Filipino festival in Vancouver.

The incident occurred at 8:15 p.m., and Singh had just left the event approximately five minutes earlier. He had taken selfies with dozens of supporters, many of them families with young children.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh greets attendees during a campaign stop at a Lapu Lapu Day block party, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Singh, who represents the nearby riding of Burnaby Central, was invited by festival organizers to attend. He made short remarks celebrating the resilience of the Filipino community when he was introduced on the concert stage.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

10:50 a.m.: ‘Our hearts are with you today’: Poilievre

A sombre Poilievre spoke to Filipinos at a church in Mississauga this morning, telling the congregation that “our hearts are with you today.”

“All Canadians are united in solidarity with the Filipino community,” Poilievre said. “All Canadians are united with you in mourning the loss of these treasured lives and in binding our country together to support the surviving loved ones.”

The Conservative leader called the SUV ramming attack a “senseless act of violence.”

“I know that today will be a day of prayer and reflection for the Filipino community and for all Canadians and I want you to know that all our country is with you today as you mourn this terrible loss,” Poilievre added.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:20 a.m.: ‘Canadians are united with you,’ Carney tells victims

Prime Minister Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a statement in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, April 27, 2025, regarding the incident at the Lapu Lapu Day block party in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

During his brief remark, Carney appeared to get emotional as he spoke about how families lost loved ones in the Vancouver ramming attack.

“Those families are living every family’s nightmare,” Carney said, offering his deepest condolences to them, the Filipino community and everyone impacted by the tragedy.

“I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you.”

“Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, mother, a father, a son or daughter, those families are living every family's nightmare” - says an emotional Mark Carney on the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver #cdnpoli #elxn45 pic.twitter.com/RN1Bb3MXXI — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

Carney then evoked “Bayanihan,” the Filipino value of working together as a community to help those in need.

“This spirit upon which we must draw in this incredibly difficult time. We will comfort the grieving. We will care for each other. We will unite in common purpose,” he said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:10 a.m.: No active threats to Canadians after Vancouver attack, Carney says

‘Shocked, devasted and heartbroken’: PM Carney reacts to car ramming attack in Vancouver Prime Minister Mark Carney provides an update on the car ramming attack that left 9 dead and 20 injured during the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver.

Carney says he is “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” after a man drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, leaving nine dead and more than 20 people injured.

He said he was briefed by his national security and intelligence advisor and the public safety minister about the situation.

“Currently, we do not believe that there is any active threat to Canadians,” Carney said, adding that authorities confirmed that the suspect in custody acted alone.

He shared that he will speak with B.C. officials later today.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:47 a.m.: Carney to release statement on Vancouver attack

Carney is set to make a statement on the tragedy in Vancouver at 10 a.m.

Liberal leader Mark Carney set to make a statement on the tragedy in Vancouver at approx. 10AM eastern time#cdnpoli #elxn45 — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino street festival Saturday night.

In a statement posted on X early Sunday morning, Carney said he was devastated to hear about the horrific events.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you,” he said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.



I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 27, 2025

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News national correspondent, and Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

What is the ‘alternation’ theory and will Ontario continue the trend on election day?

As Canadians inch closer toward election day, political experts are watching closely to see if Ontario will continue a trend of split-ticket voting, choosing one party to govern at Queen’s Park and a different one to form government in Ottawa.

Often referred to as the “alternation theory,” experts say Ontario has a long history of voting for one party provincially and another federally.

“Since 1867, about 78 per cent of provincial elections in Ontario have been won by a party ideologically different from the federal governing party,” Semra Sevi, assistant professor of political science at the University of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto. “Since 1943, that figure exceeds 90 per cent.”

Despite this trend, there has been overlap between federal and provincial governments in the past, including most recently in 2015 when former prime minister Justin Trudeau was elected at the same time Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne was in power in Ontario.

Read the full story here

Jermaine Wilson, CTVNewsToronto.ca journalist

8:16 a.m.: Carney delays start of day

Carney was scheduled to start his day at 8 a.m. in Hamilton but was delayed. He was expected to meet with supporters and volunteers, but his arrival was delayed. It is unclear what the reason for the delay is.

Following the tragic events in Vancouver last night Mark Carney’s “campaign movements” will be delayed this morning” according to his team.

The first event scheduled at 8am in Hamilton has not happened.

We continue to await details from the Liberal party.#cdnpoli #elxn45 — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

A mass attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver that left at least nine people dead has cast a grim shadow over the campaign.

Carney, Poilievre and Singh have all offered their condolences to the victims.

Singh just left the festival when a man driving an SUV at high speed plowed through a crowded street.

Supporters flocking to Jagmeet Singh at the Lapu Lapu Filipino independence festival for selfies #ELXN45 pic.twitter.com/beV2uGDXqg — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

A visibly shaken Singh called it a targeted incident directed at the Filipino community.

He told reporters following him on the campaign trail that he was not aware of any motive, and if his presence at the festival may have been a factor.

Jagmeet Singh is visibly shaken after finding out that minutes after he left the Filipino Lapu Lapu Festival - someone drove a vehicle through the site. Multiple people are dead - others are injured pic.twitter.com/JaMTfssJEb — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

Police have not released any information about motive.

Read more here.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondents Mike Le Couteur and Judy Trinh and The Canadian Press

Liberals lead Conservatives on final day of campaign

The Liberals have a four-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 36, the final day of the federal election campaign, with voters heading to the polls on Monday.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 24-26 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 39 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Read the full story here.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief