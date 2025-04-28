Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on Canada’s election today, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state.

Trump’s tariffs and repeated threats of annexation have become a central issue ahead of today’s vote.

The president posted on social media that Canada could become a 51st state without “an artificially drawn line from many years ago.”

Trump says Canadians should “elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that the U.S. administration will work with the new leadership of Canada.

He said there are areas for cooperation but that Trump is not happy with trade.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press