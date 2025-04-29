CTV News declares Liberal minority, Singh to step down as NDP leader. Live updates here.

CTV News is declaring Mark Carney’s Liberals have held on to power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form a minority government.

Canadians have decided which party will form government, and which of the parties’ leaders will steer the country from its helm in Ottawa.

For 36 days, the leaders have pitched themselves as the nation’s best option amid tensions with the United States, worldwide economic volatility and domestic cost of living concerns.

CTVNews.ca has continuing special coverage and analysis as results come in.

Here are the latest developments:

12:52 a.m. EDT: ‘We aren’t going anywhere’: Singh

Singh says he is disappointed about tonight’s NDP election results but is hopeful for his party.

“I’m disappointed that we could not win more seats but I’m not disappointed in our movement,” Singh said. “I know that we will always choose hope over fear and optimism over despair and unity over hate.”

He added: “We aren’t going anywhere.”

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

Singh Jagmeet Singh speaks after conceding his seat and announcing he'll be stepping down as NDP leader.

12:42 a.m. EDT: Singh concedes, steps down as party leader

Jagmeet Singh has conceded in the contest in his riding of Burnaby Central and has stepped down as leader of the NDP.

“I’ll be stepping down as party leader as soon as an interim leader can be appointed,” he said tonight in his concession speech.

Singh congratulated Wade Chang, the Liberal candidate in the newly-drawn riding, as well as Liberal Leader Mark Carney for their wins. Singh’s former Burnaby South riding was eliminated following the 2022 redistribution.

Singh’s defeat was just one of his party’s significant losses tonight.

So far, the NDP are elected and leading in eight ridings, which is below the number of seats needed to keep their official party status.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

12:35 a.m. EDT: Polytechnique shooting survivor takes Quebec riding for Liberals

Liberal candidate Nathalie Provost, a survivor of the Ecole Polytechnique massacre and a star candidate for the Liberals, has won the Quebec riding of Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville.

With around 43 per cent of the vote, Provost managed to beat Patrick O’Hara, who garnered around 31 per cent.

Before federal boundary redistribution, the riding was Châteauguay—Lacolle. In the last election, the former riding came down to a razor-close call between the Bloc and Liberals, who won it by just 12 votes after a recount.

Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan was not seeking re-election.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

12:24 a.m. EDT: Mood dropping at NDP headquarters

As the NDP projected seat count dropped down to eight, just after midnight Eastern, an NDP insider looked over at me, shrugged and shook his head.

“What do you want from me? I was wrong,” he said.

The insider had been analyzing internal polling over the last two weeks and was confident the New Democrats would maintain official party status.

Another insider told me they were still waiting for the results of advance polls and not to count them out just yet. But even as the room filled with supporters, the mood of hope was difficult to maintain.

More than two hours after the polls closed in B.C., Jagmeet Singh is still behind in his riding of Burnaby Central.

Judy Trinh, CTV News correspondent

12:17 a.m. EDT: Ex-Liberal minister loses Toronto riding

Former Liberal cabinet minister Ya’ara Saks has been defeated in her Toronto riding of York Centre, losing to Conservative candidate Roman Baber, CTV News has declared.

Saks was the minister of mental health and addictions under former prime minister Justin Trudeau. She was not part of Mark Carney’s cabinet.

Baber was a former member of the Ontario legislature. In 2021, he was removed from the Ontario Progressive Conservatives for his anti-lockdown letter.

While the Tories gained this seat, they lost the riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s to the Liberals.

Leslie Church defeated Conservative incumbent Don Stewart, who won the riding in a byelection last year.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

12:14 a.m. EDT: Freeland says Liberal result ‘fantastic’

Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland says her party’s leader ran “an astonishing campaign” that resulted in a “fantastic result,” despite failing to secure a sought-after majority.

“Tonight when it is clear we are going to form government, from my perspective that is a fantastic result,” Freeland told CTV News after winning re-election in her University-Rosedale riding.

She called Mark Carney a “fabulous prime minister” who has “done a terrific job in the role of prime minister in the weeks he’s been doing it and who has led an astonishing campaign.”

Freeland mused on her resignation as former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s finance minister, a move that hastened the events that led to Carney becoming prime minister.

“The morning that I resigned it was the hardest thing I had ever done in my professional life and I knew it was the right thing to do. And my conviction around that has just grown with every passing day,” Freeland says.

Asked what sort of a role she might play in Carney’s government going forward, specifically whether she might be involved in trade discussions with the U.S., she said “the ball is in his court now.”

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

12:07 a.m. EDT: Mike de Jong loses in Abbotsford—South Langley

Independent candidate Mike de Jong has lost in Abbotsford—South Langley to Conservative candidate and political newcomer Sukhman Gill.

Longtime outgoing Conservative MP Ed Fast slammed the party for what he called a “sham” nomination process in his now-former riding, while endorsing de Jong to be his successor.“

I still support the election of a strong Conservative government under (leader) Pierre Poilievre, but this is not the way to do it,” Fast told CTV’s Power Play host Vassy Kapelos in an interview earlier this month.

Fast — a former Conservative cabinet minister — announced last March he would not run for re-election in the riding he’s held since 2006.

De Jong is a longtime B.C. MLA and former provincial minister, and held the Abbotsford West seat provincially for 30 years. His disqualification from the race to replace Fast surprised many political watchers.

De Jong came in third, losing to 25-year-old Gill, a local businessman and blueberry farmer.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News journalist

12:05 a.m. EDT: NDP loses seats in Prairies

Longtime NDP MP Niki Ashton has been defeated in her Manitoba riding of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, a seat she has held since 2008.

Ashton lost to Liberal candidate Rebecca Chartrand.

In Alberta, Conservative candidate Kerry Diotte has recaptured his riding of Edmonton Griesbach, defeating NDP incumbent Blake Desjarlais.

The contest has been considered as a bellwether of NDP’s election hopes.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

11:54 p.m. EDT: Liberals snatch Trois-Rivières from Bloc

Caroline Desrochers has upset Bloc Quebecois incumbent René Villemure to win the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières for the Liberals for the first time in nearly four decades.

While the riding has gone red before, the Liberals haven’t won here since 1980. Mark Carney visited the riding during the campaign to help bolster his party’s chances.

With 25 per cent of the vote counted, Desrochers appears to have garnered around 38.8 per cent of the vote, compared to 28 per cent for Villemure.

Conservative candidate Yves Lévesque, who served as mayor of Trois-Rivières for 17 years, appears to have garnered around 28.4 per cent of the vote.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

11:52 p.m. EDT: Elizabeth May re-elected

Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May has been re-elected in her B.C. riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, CTV News has declared.

May first won the riding in 2011. Earlier tonight, her co-leader, Jonathan Pedneault lost his seat in Outremont.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

11:50 p.m. EDT: Elections Canada confirms website issues not security-related

In an updated email statement to CTV News, Elections Canada confirmed the website’s technical issues were not security related.

Issues accessing the website began at 7 p.m. EDT, according to the organization.

Lynn Chaya, CTV News journalist

11:48 p.m. EDT: Losing seats, gaining power?

Despite facing a significant hit to their seat count, the Bloc Québécois could end election night with more power and influence than they’ve ever had in the House of Commons.

It would be hard to call this night a win for the Bloc, but party supporters and MPs here at party headquarters in Montreal also aren’t calling it a loss.

In their eyes, Mark Carney hasn’t been able to achieve the majority government he was hoping for, and the Bloc could hold the balance of power in a minority government -- and they’re treating that as a win.

As we await leader Yves-Francois Blanchet’s arrival, the biggest questions I have for him; is he willing to help keep a Carney government in power? And what will his priorities be if he does choose to work with the Liberals?

Jeremie Charron, CTV News correspondent

11:43 p.m. EDT: Green co-leader Pedneault defeated

The CTV News decision desk is projecting that Jonathan Pedneault, co-leader of the Green Party of Canada, has been defeated in the Montreal riding of Outremont.

Pedneault has lost the race to Liberal candidate Rachel Bendayan, who held 52.3 per cent of the vote as of 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with 30 of 171 polls reporting. Pedneault is currently in fourth place, with 11.5 per cent.

Originally slated to represent the Greens in this election’s leaders’ debates, Pedneault learned hours before the French debate was slated to begin that his invite had been rescinded, after his party reduced its total of candidates to below the minimum threshold.

In 2023, the Green co-leader lost a byelection race in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, also in Montreal.

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello and Spencer Van Dyk

11:42 p.m. EDT: Liberals take back Peterborough

The Liberals have made a gain in seat-rich Ontario, with Emma Harrison snatching the bellwether riding of Peterborough away from Conservative incumbent Michelle Ferreri.

Ferreri won the riding with 39 per cent of the vote in 2021. But the Liberals appear to be the beneficiaries of collapsing NDP support, with the party taking just around three per cent, compared to the 19.2 per cent they won here in 2021.

This time Ferreri increased her share of the vote, garnering 42.6 per cent. However it wasn’t enough to hold her ground against Harrison, a local farmer and business owner who won 52.6 per cent.

Harrison’s win takes back the riding for the Liberals, who lost it in 2021.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

11:32 p.m. EDT: Sharp turnaround in mood at Conservative headquarters

When CTV News projected a Liberal government win on the big screen at Conservative headquarters, the room went silent.

There was a sharp change in tone from the excitement that had been built, when the campaign signalled early results from Atlantic Canada were better than expected.

Faces were drawn and stuck on the screen with an energy shift in the room. Since then, however, there’s been a slight lift, with cheering and chants each time the Conservatives win a new seat.

Abigail Bimman, CTV News correspondent

11:26 p.m. EDT: Students elect Conservatives in mock federal election

Canadian students elected the Conservatives in a mock election that involved thousands of schools across the country.

More than 900,000 students from 5,900 elementary, intermediate and high schools participated in the vote, which handed the Conservatives a minority government with 165 seats.

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read the full story.

10:25 p.m. EDT: ‘Not a good sign’ for NDP

Kathleen Monk, former director of communications to late NDP leader Jack Layton, said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was a victim of Conservatives’ attack ads, making Canadians dislike him.

She said the party appeared the party would only get four or five per cent of the national vote, rather than the predicted eight to 10 per cent.

Monk added that if the NDP loses seats in Quebec, Ontario or the Prairies, “that’s not a good sign for the party.”

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist

11:22 p.m. EDT: NDP could hold balance of power

Even if the NDP doesn’t get official party status (which would require 12 seats) they could probably negotiate full recognition with the new government, because they’ll likely hold the balance of power.

It would be toxic for Carney to rely on the Bloc.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

11:21 p.m. EDT: Chrystia Freeland re-elected in Toronto

Chrystia Freeland has easily won re-election in her University—Rosedale riding, CTV News declares.

Freeland has held the riding since 2015. She defeated Conservative challenger Liz Grade, winning around 64 per cent of the vote according to early results.

Freeland’s resignation as finance minister was one of the key events that lead to Justin Trudeau’s departure.

She ran in the Liberal leadership race that followed and lost. But she vowed to run again to hold her seat.

Under Carney, she has served most recently as minister of transport and minister of internal trade.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

11:18 p.m. EDT: Sean Fraser holds onto Central Nova

Liberal cabinet minister Sean Fraser – who had a change of heart after announcing he would not seek re-election – will be returning to Parliament.

After trailing Conservative challenger Brycen Jenkins earlier in the night, Fraser pulled ahead and was declared the winner shortly before 11 p.m. EDT.

The incumbent is currently leading by nearly 2,000 votes, with 195 of 229 polls reporting.

Fraser decided to exit federal politics back in December, when the Liberals were struggling in the polls under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

He reversed course last month after the party’s sudden resurgence in popular support under Mark Carney.

Fraser has represented Central Nova for 10 years, serving as finance minister, immigration minister, environment minister and minister of middle-class prosperity during that time.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca journalist

11:16 p.m. EDT: Liberals react at party headquarters

Liberals cheered, high-fived and hugged each other at Mark Carney’s headquarters. They are still watching screens closely to see what the final result will be.

Bernadine Clifford and Tyler Romans met door-knocking during the campaign. They met up at party headquarters tonight, and breathed a sigh of relief when a Liberal government was called. They had never been this closely involved in a campaign before, but felt they needed to put in the hours this time, calling this a historic election.

Genevieve Beauchemin, CTV News correspondent

Liberal supporters Bernadine Clifford and Tyler Romans met door knocking during the campaign. (CTV News / Genevieve Beauchemin)

11:09 p.m. EDT: Former journalist Evan Solomon wins Toronto Centre

Former journalist Evan Solomon has won in the riding of Toronto Centre for the Liberals, with more than 60 per cent of the vote.

Solomon most recently worked for the Eurasia Group as the publisher for GZERO Media, a position he started in the fall of 2022. He was also recently a special correspondent with CTV News, but resigned from that role prior to Mark Carney being elected Liberal leader on March 9.

Until the election call, Toronto Centre had been held by former Liberal cabinet minister Marci Ien since 2020. The riding is considered a Liberal stronghold, having elected someone from that party in every election since 1993.

It was also the seat of several prominent Liberals, including former Trudeau finance ministers Bill Morneau and Chrystia Freeland, and former interim Liberal leader and current Canadian ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae.

Previously, Solomon worked at Bell Media from 2016 to 2022, first as the host of Ottawa Now on 580 CFRA and later as the host of CTV News political programs Question Period and Power Play. During that time, he also hosted The Evan Solomon Show, a nationally syndicated radio program on the iHeart Radio network.

In June 2015, he was let go from the CBC after the Toronto Star reported that he allegedly took commissions for brokering art sales involving people whom he also dealt with as a journalist. According to that report, some of the alleged art sales involved Carney.

Solomon denied any wrongdoing.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News journalist

With files from CTV News supervising producer Stephanie Ha

11:07 p.m. EDT: Carney’s ‘burden’ is now healing national unity, Moore says

With Mark Carney declared Canada’s next prime minister, his “burden” will be healing the deep divide among the electorate, says former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore.

Moore congratulated the Liberal leader on his win, but urged him to make building national unity a priority for his government.“There are some real cleavages and gaps in this country,” Moore said. “A lot of people in Alberta and the energy sector have felt left out and beaten up and disrespected for a really long time.”

Moore, who was a housing minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, said there are “a lot of things” Carney could do to reach constituents in the Prairies, including reversing course on Bill C-69.

The legislation requires a variety of assessments for resource projects, including for environmental, health and economic impacts. It also requires that projects respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre labelled the bill a “pipeline killer.”

“I hope that he’s open to those ideas,” Moore said.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca journalist

11:06 p.m. EDT: Karina Gould keeps her seat

Former Liberal cabinet minister and party leader contender Karina Gould is holding onto her seat in Burlington, Ont. with 54.5 per cent of the vote.

Gould was first elected in 2015, after which she took on a parliamentary secretary position. In 2017, she became the youngest woman to serve as a federal cabinet minister. The following year, she became the first cabinet minister in history to go on maternity leave.

She held several cabinet portfolios over the course of her decade in government. Her most recent was government House leader, a position from which she resigned to run of the party leadership.

After Carney won the top job, he declined to give Gould a seat on his front bench.

Gould’s Burlington riding is considered a bellwether in Canada, having elected an MP from the winning party for 12 consecutive elections, going back to 1984.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News journalist

10:55 p.m. EDT: Conservative strategist has eye on Vancouver Island

In British Columbia, I am looking first at Abbotsford-South Langley. Will an Independent with Ed Fast’s endorsement split the vote so much that the Liberals win? All of Vancouver Island is worth watching. Is the NDP in such retreat that the CPC and Liberals split it up? Will Elizabeth May lose her seat? Will Jagmeet Singh lose his?

It’s currently looking like ridings will keep moving back and forth in very close races until more of the advanced polls come in. It’s very tight in a lot of the ridings I am watching in Ontario. The success for the Conservatives tonight has been holding the Liberals to a minority.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

10:54 p.m. EDT: PM-elect Mark Carney wins a seat in Nepean

Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney will have a seat in the House of Commons when Parliament resumes.

The Liberal leader has won a seat in the Ottawa riding of Nepean, defending it for the Liberals.

Carney won the riding with 63.5 per cent of the vote according to early results, beating out Conservative Candidate Barbara Bal, who garnered around 33.7 per cent.

This is Carney’s first time winning elected office.

Chandra Arya won the seat for the Liberals in 2021, with 45.1 per cent of the vote. Arya had sought the leadership of the party, but was disqualified from the leadership race and as a candidate, opening the door for Carney to run there.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

10:53 p.m. EDT: CTV News declares Liberal minority

Mark Carney led the Liberals to victory on Monday in an election dominated by issues like affordability, tariffs and annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

CTV News is declaring the Liberals have won enough seats in the 45th federal election to form a minority government.

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read the full story.

10:46 p.m. EDT: David Lametti on Liberal win, his political future

Former Liberal cabinet minister David Lametti isn’t ruling out a return to politics, saying he would serve if Carney asked him to, but adding he’s happy where he is.

In an interview with CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur from the Liberal election night headquarters in Ottawa, Lametti said he’ll continue to support his longtime friend.

“This is an important moment in Canadian history,” Lametti said. “This is an important moment for the country with an existential threat from the United States. So I’ve worked hard to get Mark elected, and I’ll continue to support him.”

Lametti — who has been friends with Carney since their university days — added the Liberal leader has brought the party back from near-extinction.

“Look, we were dead and buried in December, beginning of December,” he said. “Now we’re going to form government. Now, whether it’s majority or minority — I’m hoping it’s majority — we’ve turned this right around, and that’s thanks to Mark.”

Lametti served in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet from 2015 to 2023, managing several portfolios.

After he was shuffled out of cabinet, he announced he would be stepping down as an MP.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News journalist

10:43 p.m. EDT: Projected seat change favours larger parties

As election results continue to roll in, the two frontrunners are on track to pick up more seats nationally, at the expense of smaller parties.

CTV News projections show the Liberals picking up six seats and the Conservatives gaining nine as of shortly after 10:40 Eastern Time, while the Bloc and NDP are on track to lose two and 12, respectively.

Conservative strategist and CTV News election night panelist Kory Teneycke says that concerns around U.S. President Donald Trump, but also of Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, are possible contributors to what he calls the “collapse of the NDP,” this election.

“I think Trump is part of that story,” he said. “I think it was probably a much bigger part of the story with the Bloc Quebecois, but I think there’s a question as to whether or not the type of campaign that the Conservatives ran was so frightening to NDP voters that they gave up their decades-long voting preference to vote Liberal -- for a Bay-Street banker, which is not really a likely place that you would think that that would go.”

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

10:41 p.m. EDT: Blanchet holds seat as party suffers losses

The leader of the Bloc Québécois has been re-elected, though his party is facing serious losses.

CTV News has declared Yves-François Blanchet the winner in his Beloeil-Chambly riding, but the Bloc is currently poised to lose a number of seats in Quebec.

Blanchet caused some upset days before the election calling Canada an “artificially country with very little meaning,” then doubled down in the face of denunciation by his political rivals.

The Bloc lost ground to Mark Carney’s Liberals early in the election campaign – as many voters rallied around the incumbent government in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs threat – and Blanchet struggled to win back that support.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca journalist

10:34 p.m. EDT: Bernier loses his riding

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has lost in his riding of Beauce.

CTV News has declared Conservative candidate Jason Groleau is the winner in that race.

He has garnered more than 600 votes and in fourth place with 20 of the 245 polls reporting.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca journalist

10:09 p.m. EDT: Mark Carney’s Liberals have held on to power, CTV News declares

Mark Carney led the Liberals to victory on Monday, CTV News declared, in an election dominated by issues like affordability, tariffs and annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

With final seat totals still pending, it remains to be seen if the Liberals will form a majority or minority government.

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read the full story.

10:04 p.m. EDT: NDP volunteers struggling to pitch Singh

NDP campaign workers are reporting challenges in convincing long-time supporters to vote for leader Jagmeet Singh in the riding of Burnaby Central.

Riding redistribution has shifted the boundaries to incorporate sections that have historically voted Liberal, but it’s the dual spectre of U.S. President Donald Trump and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that are leading to concern, sources tell CTV News.

Strategists CTV News has spoken to say they fear long-time NDP supporters are voting strategically instead of with their heart. New Democrats are hearing at the doors that they “like Singh and want to support him, but are voting Liberal to stop both Donald Trump and Pierre Poilievre.”

NDP workers say it’s taking some time to convince these supporters to vote orange.

Judy Trinh, CTV News correspondent

10 p.m. EDT: Polls close in B.C.

The polls have closed in British Columbia in a federal election that is expected to shake up ridings in the province. In B.C. there were 14 Liberal seats, 14 Conservatives, 12 NDP, a lone Green Party member and one vacant seat prior to dissolution.

The Canadian Press

9:51 p.m. EDT: P.E.I. stays Liberal red

Prince Edward Island will continue to be represented by Liberal MPs in the House of Commons.

CTV News has declared the Liberal candidates running in the province’s four ridings have won.

Since the 2015 federal election, the four ridings in Prince Edward Island have been held by the Liberals.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

9:51 p.m. EDT: Conservatives outperforming expectations in Atlantic: early data

Early results from Atlantic Canada show the Conservatives outperforming expectations in the region, which has shown a steep Liberal lead throughout the campaign.

Poll aggregator 338Canada showed the Liberals at 54 per cent in the Atlantic region as of Monday, leading the Conservatives, with 36. But as of 9:45 Eastern Time, with roughly 75 per cent of polls reporting, the split is 53 per cent for the Liberals and 40 for the Conservatives.

Former industry minister and CTV News election night panelist James Moore notes that while the full picture in Atlantic Canada hasn’t yet emerged, if momentum spills over into other regions of the country, and the vote proves to be more efficient there, it “could mean we might have a very good night for the Conservatives.”

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

9:45 p.m. EDT: Issues with polling places in Quebec

CTV News has confirmed some issues with polling places in the riding of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou. A source with Elections Canada says that there are a combination of factors at play causing problems with staffing of polls in this Northern Quebec riding.

In some communities, Elections Canada was unable to recruit workers despite significant efforts, and in others it was difficult or impossible to get workers and materials to some communities because of weather.

Our understanding at this time is that some communities had services during advance polls, and some had reduced services today.

Some context, access to this riding – currently held by Bloc Québécois MP Sylvie Bérubé – is difficult at the best of times, but the source I’ve been speaking with said the lack of local workers made it extra challenging this time.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News correspondent

9:40 p.m. EDT: Conservative strategist on Prairie ridings to watch

In Manitoba, there are two ridings that will tell the story of the night. The first is Kildonan-St. Paul – held by CPC incumbent and total star Raquel Dancho since 2019. If she holds it for a third term, it may mean Carney is not as persuasive as he needs to be in urban Western seats for a majority. And Elmwood-Transcona, where the NDP barely held on in the 2024 by-election.

If they cannot hold it tonight, that could be a bad sign for their ability to get out the vote in a lot of places. If the CPC loses any seats in Saskatchewan it will be notable. I am watching Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River, which was impacted by redistricting and will be harder for the CPC to win.

In Alberta, I am watching Edmonton Centre – does the legacy of “Other Randy” poison the Liberals’ chances or has that been erased from memories along with Trudeau? Edmonton Southeast is a 2019 rematch to watch.

Calgary Confederation – long held by the CPC, has a former UPC cabinet minister, Jeremy Nixon, running – but this riding may be the Liberals’ best hope for a pick up.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

9:30 p.m. EDT: Pocketbook issues on voters’ minds

Amanda Lang, CTV News chief financial correspondent, says Canadians typically think of their own financial situation when they check off their ballots, which often works against the incumbent. The period of high inflation, the fallout from the global pandemic and trade war makes the “vote for change” more powerful, she said during CTV’s election night special.“

It does come down to stewardship -- who will manage our economy better,” Lang said.

When asked what stands out from parties’ platforms on pocketbook issues, Lang said the Liberal and Conservative frontrunners are promising that they will get Canadians through the storms, but have different approaches.

Lang: ‘Jarring and extreme’ market whiplash is top of mind for many voters BNN Bloomberg's Amanda Lang breaks down the top voter issue, the economy, and what stood out in each party’s pitch to improve it.

Liberals are focused on “big spending, really focused on a trade war, throwing money at a problem, not so much worried about the fiscal balance,” she said. Meanwhile, she said the Conservatives are vowing to downsize the government and cutting taxes.

For both parties, it’s unknown where the revenue and cuts will come from, she said.

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist

9:22 p.m. EDT: Conservative strategist keeping eye on Ontario ridings

We are coming up on the polls closing in Ontario where I am watching 10 ridings. I am tracking four ridings outside of the GTA. Bay of Quinte is where I live and it is historically a bellwether riding – if the CPC loses this seat, it will be telling for the rest of Ontario. Similarly, Niagara Falls – Niagara-on-the-Lake is my hometown, and it has been held continuously for more than 20 years by the CPC, but it is provincially an NDP/Liberal seat. So interesting things happen there and it’s worth monitoring. Peterborough-Kawartha is also a bellwether riding currently held by the CPC. And Kapuskasing-Timmins-Mushkegowuk is another to watch as the CPC could make gains in Northern Ontario.

In the GTA, I am watching six ridings. Toronto-St.Paul’s could be won back by the Liberals. Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill was the closest in the region in the 2021 election with the Liberals winning by about 1,500 votes. If the CPC are going to make gains in the GTA, we need this one. Eglinton-Lawrence will be interesting because Liberal candidate Vince Gasparro lost provincially by only 155 votes. He’s up against Karen Stintz for the CPC, an experienced city councillor. Parkdale-High Park is the best chance for the NDP to break through in the 416. A strong showing by the NDP here could mean that the NDP is over-performing expectations in Ontario. Mississauga-Lakeshore hasn’t been held by the CPC since Stella Ambler, who was an awesome MP, during the Harper majority. If the CPC are defying expectations and winning big tonight, they need this seat. One more to watch is Milton East-Halton Hills South because if there is a CPC breakthrough in the 905, it should start here.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

9:23 p.m. EDT: Nanos modelling shows 62 toss-ups going into election

Pollster Nik Nanos says his firm’s modelling holds 62 federal ridings in the category of “too close to call” going into election night.

The model scenario, based on polling data as of April 26, has the Liberals winning 154 seats, followed by 108 for the Conservatives, 16 for the Bloc, three for the NDP and zero for the Greens.

But with margins as tight as they are in many parts of the country, dozens more seats are anyone’s guess.

172 seats are required for a majority in Parliament.

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

9:20 p.m. EDT: Count in Poilievre’s riding taking ‘about five times longer’

It could take some time for a winner to be declared in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s Carleton riding on Monday.

Since there are 91 candidates on the ballot, counting takes “about five times longer” than other ridings, Elections Canada wrote on social media.

Carleton also saw the highest advance voter turnout of any riding this year, with 43,394 people casting an early ballot.

“This high turnout and the size of the ballot will affect the counting of the votes,” Elections Canada said.

Officials previously decided to allow advance vote counting to begin six hours before polls closed in the Ottawa-area riding. Normally, that count begins one hour before polls close.

Did you know that Carleton is the riding with the highest voter turnout rate at advance polls?

The vast majority of the 91 candidates running in Carleton are associated with the Longest Ballott Committee, which protests Canada’s first-past-the-post voting system.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read the full story from CTV News Ottawa.

9:05 p.m. EDT: Singh seat at risk

The next government could be decided before the polls even close in British Columbia — and before NDP leader Jagmeet Singh learns whether he’ll keep his own seat.

Polling aggregator 338Canada showed Singh in third place in the riding leading up to election day, falling well behind Liberal candidate Wade Wei Lin Chang, a rookie candidate with very little name recognition.

Chang was acclaimed in the riding.

Singh isn’t expected to speak until the polls close at 7 p.m. PST, but he did post a photo of himself and former leader Jack Layton on social media. His post on X read: “Remember what Jack said: Don’t let them tell you it can’t be done.”

Remember what Jack said:



Don’t let them tell you it can’t be done.



Protecting our healthcare, bringing down your bills, capping grocery prices, making housing more affordable — it’s all possible.



With more New Democrats in Parliament, we can make it happen.



Because we’re… pic.twitter.com/D3uHltxPJt — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 28, 2025

Singh was referring to the “Orange Crush” election of 2011, when the NDP formed the official opposition after the Liberals collapsed and Stephen Harper’s Conservatives formed a majority government.

This time the NDP is at risk of having its worst showing ever. In 1993, the New Democrats only won nine seats. CTV’s official pollster Nik Nanos predicts the party may only win three seats tonight.

The NDP says internal polling puts them in the mix to win between 12 and 15 seats and maintain official party status.

Still, Singh will certainly face pressure to step down if the party loses too many seats.

Judy Trinh, CTV News correspondent

8:56 p.m. EDT: Bloc Québécois looking to minimize losses

There is hopeful optimism at the Bloc Québécois headquarters in Montreal, as the party looks to minimize its loses in the province.

The Quebec separatist party struggled early on in a campaign where much of the focus has been on U.S. President Donald Trump, and an ongoing trade war.

Bloc Québécois (Jeremie Charron / CTV News)

Leader Yves-François Blanchet, meanwhile, says he expects the Liberals to form government, so he’s encouraging voters to send more Bloc MPs to Ottawa, to keep the province’s priorities front and centre.

Jeremie Charron, CTV News correspondent

8:52 p.m. EDT: Conservative supporters feel ‘immense optimism’

CTV National News Correspondent Colton Praill says Conservative supporters are feeling “immense optimism” for a Tory win tonight, and they’re focused on the need for change in Ottawa.

“But what’s really noteworthy is the number of Conservatives who have told me they’re expecting a Conservative minority, or at least they’re hoping to see a Conservative minority,” he said from the party headquarters in Ottawa during CTV’s election night special.

“There is an understanding that this race is incredibly tight. And that’s not a message I’m just hearing here as well. I’ve heard it last night at (Poilievre’s) Carleton rally. This is something among Conservative supporters I’ve spoken to they keep repeating. They’re looking for a way to just squeak through.”

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read more from The Canadian Press.

Conservatives anticipate slow start but remain hopeful for minority government CTV's Colton Praill reports from Conservative HQ on the current mood, expectations of a tight race, and the possibility of a minority government.

8:47 p.m. EDT: Elections Canada confirms issues on its website

Elections Canada has posted on social media confirming what Canadians from across the country have been reporting.

Elections Canada wrote on X, “Some electors are experiencing difficulties accessing Elections Canada’s website. To find your polling place, check your voter information card, contact your local Elections Canada office or call us at 1-800-463-6868.”

In an email to CTV News, Elections Canada wrote, “At 7 p.m., Elections Canada was informed that some electors were experiencing difficulties accessing the elections.ca website. We are currently investigating the issue.”

Adrian Ghobrial, CTV News correspondent. Read the full story.

8:45 p.m. EDT: Conservatives expect to do well among new voters

A Conservative campaign source tells CTV News the party’s internal polling suggests they can expect to perform well among new voters, and that has them feeling optimistic about the overall election results.

The party defines new voters as those who didn’t cast a ballot in either the 2021 or 2019 federal election.

The source tells CTV News the party is expecting a bigger turnout among these new voters, and expect that to benefit leader Pierre Poilievre.

Overall, the party is feeling better than expected about early results coming in from Atlantic Canada, while the campaign is feeling very confident about what the polls will show in both Ontario and B.C.

Abigail Bimman, CTV News correspondent

8:44 p.m. EDT: Veteran Conservative strategist ‘eagerly awaiting’ Ontario numbers

This is a strong showing so far by the CPC, outperforming the polls so far. I am eagerly awaiting the Ontario data. I think it will be very interesting to compare and contrast against the data we have from the provincial election just two months ago where Doug Ford won a historic third majority term. I am watching ridings especially in the 416/905 to see how closely they performed against those provincial results.I will be watching 10 ridings in Ontario and one region in Quebec. First, the entire South Shore of Quebec along the Chateauguay River from the Lake Champlain border with the United States to the Island of Montreal. If the Bloc is going to lose seats, it’s here.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

8:39 p.m. EDT: LeBlanc wins seat in New Brunswick for ninth time

Dominic LeBlanc has successfully defended his seat in Beauséjour, New Brunswick, CTV News declares. The high-profile Liberal cabinet minister has held the riding since 2000. He was re-elected with about 58 per cent of the vote according to early results, beating out Conservative challenger Nathalie Vantour, who took around 35.0 per cent of the vote.

LeBlanc was named finance minister by former prime minister Justin Trudeau after Chrystia Freeland stepped down from the role. Since Mark Carney became prime minister, he has served as minister of international trade and intergovernmental affairs – a portfolio that includes U.S. trade.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

8:20 p.m. EDT: Liberals hold onto 2nd riding in Atlantic Canada

A second riding in Newfoundland and Labrador has been declared for the Liberals.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared the Avalon riding for Paul Connors, who entered the race after longtime Liberal MP Ken McDonald decided not to run for re-election.

All eyes are on Atlantic Canada for early signals for how the 2025 election will play out.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca journalist

8:17 p.m. EDT: Tories pick up seat in N.L.

The Conservatives have flipped the riding of Long Range Mountains in Newfoundland and Labrador. CTV News has declared that Carol Anstey will win the riding, previously held by Liberals.

The Tories are also leading in Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, which is another Liberal seat. In the last federal election, all but one riding in the province was held by the Liberals.

The Conservatives appear to be holding on to the riding of Central Newfoundland, which was previously named Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

8:17 p.m. EDT: Liberals take first win in Newfoundland and Labrador

Liberal Candidate Tom Osborne has been re-elected in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Cape Spear, CTV News declares.

Osborne’s re-election hands the Liberals their first win of the night.

Early results show him taking 54.7 per cent of the vote, compared to 23.1 per cent for NDP candidate Brenda Walsh and 20.4 per cent for Conservative Corey Curtis.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

8:11 p.m. EDT: Elections Canada website experiencing issues

Canadians across the country are reporting issues logging onto elections.ca.

“Sub-optimal to have Elections Canada site down right now,” @David_Moscrop wrote on X.

Sub-optimal to have the Elections Canada site down right now.

Some voters are sharing their concerns about the “suspicious timing,” others have taken to social media searching for answers, writing that “hopefully this is resolved quickly.”

Woah. Elections Canada website down. Hopefully this is resolved quickly.

The website is also where Canadians go to find their polling location.

CTV News has reached out to Elections Canada about this development but has not yet received a response.

Adrian Ghobrial, CTV News correspondent

8:08 p.m. EDT: ‘Cautiously optimistic’: Liberal Party president

Liberal Party President Sachit Mehra says that while “no campaign is won or lost until the last vote is counted,” the team is “cautiously optimistic” about the election result.

“The party has been working for years towards a campaign,” he said in an interview with CTV News from Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s election night event in Ottawa. “It’s always getting ready, and certainly, I think the message from the leader over the last number of months has really resonated with Canadians.”

“We’ve felt it at the door,” he added. “Our candidates heard about it. Our volunteers have heard about it as they’ve been knocking on doors. It’s been important. Canadians have been engaged in this campaign.”

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News correspondent

8:02 p.m. EDT: Canada-U.S. relations, the economy still top of mind: Nanos survey

In a race that began and ended under the shadow of U.S. president Donald Trump’s global trade war, Nanos polling shows that Canada’s relationship with the United States, as well as jobs and the economy, remained the top issues for voters going into election day.

Conducted on a weekly basis up to April 25, the survey of more than 1,000 Canadians asked respondents to share the most important national issue in their view. By far the most common choice were issues related to Trump and U.S. relations, at 31.3 per cent of respondents, followed by jobs and the economy (16.1 per cent), inflation (8.2 per cent) and the environment (4.0 per cent).

Trump-related concerns rocketed to the top position earlier this year, after the newly elected U.S. president threatened, then imposed a dizzying array of tariffs on Canadian imports, all while calling for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state.

Trump-related concerns peaked among Nanos survey respondents earlier this year at more than 40 per cent -- the largest share of priorities among any single issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care, which ranked third at the outset of the campaign in late March, has fallen to fifth place as of the most recent data, at 3.2 per cent.

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

7:50 p.m. EDT: Liberal mood on election night

Liberal Party of Canada President Sachit Mehra praised the hard work of volunteers and Liberal candidates across the country.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” he told Mike Le Couteur, CTV National News senior political correspondent, during CTV’s special election coverage Monday night. “No campaign is won or lost till the last vote is counted.

“We’re working hard right now,” he continued. “We’re at each door across the country from coast to coast to coast. I’ve seen some of the candidates firsthand, the amount of effort they put in, the long volunteers’ hours ... it’s been incredible, so heartwarming.”

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist

7:56 p.m. EDT: This may bode well for CPC targets

Keeping Central Newfoundland and being competitive in Long Range Mountains and Terra Nova was the target for CPC based on what was feasible in the region. It is very positive for the Conservatives to see their candidates leading those ridings right now. If the CPC arecompetitive in those target Atlantic ridings, that bodes well for the rest of their targets nationwide.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

7:51 p.m. EDT: Count in Carleton underway

Hi, I’m Rachel Aiello in our Breaking News Centre. One of the emerging storylines we’re following early in the night is in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s riding of Carleton, where advance ballots are already being counted.

That’s because more voters showed up to cast their ballots early than in any other riding in Canada. Nearly 44,000 votes were cast in advance polls. Now, that would be one thing if the ballot was the normal size, but it isn’t.

With 91 names on it, each ballot is about one metre long, and Elections Canada estimates it could take about three times as long to count them, factoring the time it takes to unfold and tally each one.

Elections Canada also made some adjustments to accommodate the number of ballot boxes needed to fit all these super ballots.

Elections officers have been approved to start the count six hours before polls closed for those advance ballots, and there will be extra teams on-hand to do the count.

Read more from Elections Canada.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News correspondent

7:36 p.m. EDT: Polls close in Atlantic Canada

The polls have closed in Atlantic Canada, where Liberal candidates are hoping their party’s lead in the latest national opinion surveys will be reflected in the ballot boxes.

East Coast voters were widely expected to deliver a stay-the-course message to the governing Liberals, who have dominated the region since 2015 when the party won all 32 seats under Justin Trudeau.

Thirty-two seats are at stake in the region.

The Canadian Press

7:34 p.m. EDT: Do campaign teams have contingency plans?

On election night, around this time when polls are closing but results are slow to come in, I start thinking about campaign teams and wondering about whether they have contingency plans. You should always, always write multiple versions of your candidate’s election night speech, for example. Personally, I think it’s bad luck not to write one for each scenario – especially the loss scenario. Too often, campaigns get into their own bubble and believe they are going to win and fail to plan for alternative scenarios. This is the time of the night when you should be putting the final touches on at least two scenario speeches based on how your internal polling performed against your get-out-the-vote data.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

ANALYSIS: What about the popular vote?

The winner of tonight’s race will be whoever can capture or keep the most seats in Parliament, but what about the most individual votes? Because of how Canada’s population is distributed across ridings, those might not be the same party, and it wouldn’t be the first time.

Liberals have won the last three federal elections by seat count, but only one of those wins included winning the popular vote, in 2015. That year, then-Liberal leader Justin Trudeau won a 184-seat majority government with 39.5 per cent of the popular vote, ahead of the Conservatives at 99 seats and 31.9 per cent of voters.

Since then, the Conservatives have won the popular vote in 2019 (34.3 per cent) and 2021 (33.7 per cent), but haven’t beat the Liberals in seats.

That disparity comes from how votes are distributed across the country. Since the balance of power in Parliament is determined by how many individual races a party wins, the most effective distribution is a large number of comparatively small advantages, riding-to-riding.

Pollsters call this "vote efficiency," a phenomenon that can make all the difference.

If support is distributed evenly, but too thinly, then a large total of votes won’t translate to a high seat count, just as a huge margin of support in a small number of ridings won’t pay off in the overall balance of power. Winning ridings by 30 percentage points translates to just as many seats as winning them by one point.

Nanos Research’s final batch of ballot-tracking data for this election season had Mark Carney’s Liberals ahead by less than three percentage points in ballot support, with 42.6 per cent over Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives at 39.9. The two front-running parties were followed by the NDP, at 7.8 per cent, Bloc at 6.4 per cent, Green party at 1.9 and People’s party at 1.1.

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

7:09 p.m. EDT: Veteran Conservative campaigner’s list of ridings to watch

First rule of election night viewing, make your list of ridings to watch! I’ll share my lists as we roll across time zones. First up, the Atlantic.

In Newfoundland, the riding of Central Newfoundland is of interest. I am watching for Clifford Small to hold his CPC seat. If he does not, it could be telling of what’s to come.

In Nova Scotia, I am watching Cumberland Colchester and South Shore-St. Margarets, again to see if the CPC MPs hold their seats. Atlantic Canada is older demographically than the rest of Canada, and if the Boomers are on the march, it will start in Atlantic Canada.

In New Brunswick, I am watching Fredericton, an open seat previously held by the Green-turned-Liberal MP Jenica Atwin, because it is quite younger demographically and could buck the trend in the Atlantic region. Also, Miramichi-Grand Lake, which is an open seat previously held by the CPC.

P.E.I., I love you – but you are staying Liberal. I’ll peak at Malpeque, because if the CPC are competitive, that could be a sign of what’s to come as we move west.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

7 p.m. EDT: First polls close

Polls are now closed in Newfoundland and Labrador -- the first polls to close on election day.

The Canadian Press

6:50 p.m. EDT: Liberal election night stage ready

Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s “We are Canada Strong” campaign is set up in Ottawa for election night.

More than 750 people have told the party they’ll attend what they hope will be a victory party at TD Place in Ottawa.

Liberal sources tell CTV News they are “cautiously optimistic.”

Genevieve Beauchemin, CTV News correspondent

6:25 p.m. EDT: Political analyst’s point

Since his historic election win, Donald Trump has castigated the Great White North and made clear his intentions to bring Canada under American control.

As Canadians pick their next leader to face off against the U.S. president, it is unclear how much weight Trump’s influence will carry, given his generationally horrid approval ratings. He has made no secret of his desire for Liberals to remain in power.

Eric Ham, CTV News political analyst. Read the full column here.

5:43 p.m. EDT: Sunshine and warm weather in N.B. on election day

In Fredericton, the warm and sunny spring weather couldn’t have been better to draw out voters on election day.

All day, a steady stream of people arrived at a polling station in the heart of New Brunswick’s capital.

Many, like Gordon Green, hung out in the parking lot to chat with others after casting their ballot.

For Green, his motivation for voting was advertised on the red t-shirt he wore, which read: “Canada’s not for sale.”

“I don’t want Trump to think he’s going to own us,” Green told CTV News. “He’s got his own country to take care of. So, he should just keep at it down there and leave us alone.”

Green said within his own social circles, people have been talking constantly about this election.

“Everywhere you go, that’s all they talk about,” he said. “Did you vote? Did you vote?”

Wayne English, who lives on a fixed income and worries about the cost of living, said he wants to see change happen this election.

“The groceries are going up,” English said in an interview with CTV News. “And the gas is going up. It’s hard for the seniors. It’s a struggle.”

For Nick Hawkins, the top issue is the economy.

“It’s always important, but with everything going on across the border, tumultuous times with the economy, it’s important to make sure our voices are heard,” Hawkins said.

Sarah Plowman, CTV News correspondent

Voting in Fredericton Voters are seen at a polling station in Fredericton on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sarah Plowman / CTV News)

5:11 p.m. EDT: Poilievre asked to stop using ‘Echo Beach’ at rallies

The Toronto band Martha and the Muffins is calling on Pierre Poilievre to stop using “Echo Beach” at his campaign rallies without their authorization.

Members of the group say they’ve been told the Conservative Party of Canada has been playing their 1980 new wave hit at some campaign events despite the musicians asking them to stop last month.

Representatives for the Conservative party did not respond to a request for comment.

David Friend, The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

4:46 p.m. EDT: Difficult last-minute sprint for NDP

As organizers set up for election night in downtown Burnaby, B.C., the campaign is trying project hope in what has been a difficult last-minute sprint to election day.

Not only is the NDP fighting to keep its party status, it’s had to do so in the face of the immense tragedy that unfolded at the Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival on Saturday.

The party’s Vancouver area candidates, including leader Jagmeet Singh, opted to pause their campaigning yesterday out of respect for 11 victims and the dozens injured at the festival.

On the eve of the election, Singh secured the endorsement of popular Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, but it may not be enough to even win his own seat.

Singh is running in the newly created riding of Burnaby Central which includes areas of Greater Vancouver which have historically supported the Liberals.

Judy Trinh, CTV News correspondent

4:32 p.m. EDT: ‘Too much on the line,’ says first-time voter

Watsenniiostha Nelson, director of education at Kanehsatà:ke Education Centre in the Mohawk community of Kanehsatà:ke on the north shore of Montreal, says this will be the first time she’s voting – federally, provincially or municipally.

“As Haudenosaunee, I was raised with the understanding that participating in colonial systems goes against our teachings and governance,” Nelson told CTVNews.ca. “I respect and honour that truth deeply.”

However, Nelson says, this time “there is too much on the line” to opt-out of voting once again.

“As much as I believe we are our own people who shouldn’t have to vote in Canada’s election, unfortunately our funding comes from (Indigenous Services Canada),” she said.

“As someone in a leadership position, I can see how our funding works for our schools, which comes from ISC.”

Alongside concerns with potential cuts to the ISC funding, Nelson says she’s also voting for communities who might be negatively impacted by the election.

“I’d hate to see what’s happening in the U.S. happen to us,” Nelson said.

“There’s a lot of things happening as far as women’s rights to choose and the LGBTQIA2+ community’s rights in the U.S.”

Though Nelson says she carries some guilt in voting, she says she knows her decision to vote was right for her.

“I couldn’t sit this one out,” she said. “I voted to stand with the people and communities I care about.”

Robin Della Corte, CTVNews.ca journalist

3:57 p.m. EDT: Former PM predicts Liberal majority

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien predicted the Liberals will win a majority government on Monday, as party leaders blitzed key ridings in Ontario and British Columbia hoping to swing last minute votes their way.

At a rally for Ottawa Centre Liberal incumbent Yasir Naqvi, Chrétien said he expects “to celebrate the majority government of the Liberal party” after polls close Monday night.

“Monday is going to be a Liberal sunshine,” he said, drawing cheers.

Recent polls suggest the Liberals, under Mark Carney, remain in the lead overall, though it is still a close contest with the Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre. The Conservatives have leaned on former prime minister Stephen Harper to campaign for Poilievre, including in a television ad that has been in heavy rotation during the NHL playoffs.

Chrétien, now 91, led three majority Liberal governments between 1993 and 2003 and is still a draw for Liberals. He has been tapped to make an appearance in multiple ridings in recent days, including events in Burlington and Oakville, Ont. on Friday and in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

Chrétien pointed to Canada’s united and patriotic turn since U.S. President Donald Trump began imposing tariffs and talking about annexing the country to make it a 51st state.

“We have never been so united,” Chretien said. “We should say thank you to Mr. Trump.”

The Canadian Press

3:20 p.m. EDT: Carney casts his ballot

Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox have cast their ballot in Ottawa, at St Bartholomew’s Anglican Church.

The Liberal leader voted in the Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester riding, where former cabinet minister Mona Fortier is the candidate for his party, giving a quick thumbs up after depositing his ballot in the box.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made Fortier a member of his front bench in 2019, and she’s held several portfolios since.

When Carney became prime minister and cut his cabinet in half, Fortier was not given a role in it.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News journalist

2:30 p.m. EDT: Trump ‘doesn’t choose our future’: Singh

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wrote “every New Democrat” elected will “stand up for our country” in a social media post dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments this morning.

Trump said earlier on Truth Social that Canada should join the U.S., the latest in a long series of suggestions Canada would be better off as a state rather than a country.

“I hear Trump has something to say about our election,” he wrote. “He doesn’t choose our future. We do.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

ANALYSIS: Conservatives wrap up ‘wild election’ asking voters to choose change

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s voice was filled with emotion Sunday night as he wrapped up his election campaign in his home riding of Carleton, in Ottawa.

“I want you to know that no matter what happens tomorrow, I will be there to fight for you,” he said, standing on the back of a pickup truck at a farm just outside Ottawa.

His wife, Anaida Poilievre, openly cried as she and her husband waved goodbye to the crowd that welcomed them with cheers and chants.

This is the riding where Poilievre was first elected in 2004. He won it for the seventh time in 2021 with 50 per cent of the votes cast. It was supposed to be among the safest sets in the country the party.

But in the final week of the campaign, the Conservatives were pulling volunteers from other ridings to push the vote in Carleton, as even it was turning into a close contest with the Liberals.

It is just one of the things about this election campaign that has come as a surprise to even the most plugged-in political observers.

“It’s been a wild election that has not played out how I thought it would play out by any stretch of the imagination,” said Amanda Galbraith, a partner at Oyster Group and a former adviser to Stephen Harper.

“(U.S. President Donald) Trump as the X-factor has been fascinating. Watching the campaigns play off of that — or try not to — has been fascinating to me.”

The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

1 p.m. EDT: Polls suggest Singh’s seat at risk

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley extends an election day endorsement to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Singh is the incumbent candidate in Burnaby Central, which was formally known as Burnaby South before the boundaries were redrawn in the regular Elections Canada boundary review.

Polls suggest Singh is in a three-way race to hold on to his seat, with polling aggregator 338 Canada projecting a Liberal victory in the riding.

The Canadian Press

ANALYSIS: Singh’s ‘joyful struggle’ campaign

After spending much of the election campaign working to keep staffers’ morale high in the face of grim polls, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh paused his campaign Sunday to confront a shocking tragedy — a vehicle attack on a Vancouver community event that left 11 people dead.

Singh left the Lapu Lapu Day event, a Filipino cultural festival, about ten minutes before the attack took place.

“I keep on thinking about the joy. I was there literally minutes before this happened, and I can’t stop thinking about how much happiness was there,” Singh said in Penticton, B.C. on Sunday while holding back tears.

For New Democrats, it was a bleak coda for a difficult campaign. Singh has spent many days since the campaign began pursued by questions about the NDP’s future — and his own.

But the NDP leader has been working hard to keep his team’s energy level high. When the campaign plane stopped in Ottawa on Saturday to pick up extra staff, Singh led them in chants of “NDP” and “joyful struggle” before takeoff.

On the plane and on the campaign bus, Singh keeps the mood light and collegial, with core campaign staffers trading jokes and talking about favourite movies and music. At no point does the atmosphere suggest a campaign on the ropes.

The polls do, however. Multiple surveys have suggested the NDP has been bleeding support to the Liberals during the campaign and could lose official party status in the House of Commons in Monday’s vote. Some polls suggest Singh himself risks losing his own riding of Burnaby Central.

The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

12:10 p.m. EDT: Fire redirects Ont. voters

Some voters in Windsor, Ont., are being redirected to a new location to cast their ballots after a fire closed down a recreation centre that was serving as a federal election polling station.

The Windsor fire department says crews responded to a fire on the roof of the WFCU Centre on Monday morning and everyone inside was evacuated.

The fire service says Elections Canada has moved a polling station for Windsor--Tecumseh--Lakeshore to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School nearby.

It says the fire was under control as of 11 a.m., and a fire investigator will go to the WFCU Centre to look into the cause of the blaze.

The Canadian Press. Read the full story here.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Blanchet votes

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet cast his vote this morning in his own Beloeil—Chambly riding.

After quickly filling in his ballot, the leader joked in French he “didn’t even hesitate” to make his choice, garnering a laugh in the polling station.

He also said he is eager to see the results this evening – the Liberal party has maintained a strong lead in Quebec throughout the campaign, according to Nanos polling.

According to the pollster’s most recent report, the Liberals sit at 42 per cent support in Quebec. The Bloc is in second place at 28 per cent, ahead of the third place Conservatives, who are at 22 per cent.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

11 a.m. EDT: Poilievre writes to Trump

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responded to U.S. President Donald Trump on social media this morning, writing, “Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Earlier, Trump wrote on his own Truth Social platform that Canada should join the U.S., as he has said countless times in recent months.

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be,” wrote the president, again claiming the United States subsidizes Canada, which “makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Poilievre struck back: “President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

10:30 a.m. EDT: Poilievre votes

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre cast his ballot alongside his wife, Anaida Poilievre, at a polling station in the Ottawa area.

He remarked, “look at the size of the ballot” when he walked up to the voting booth. Poilievre’s riding of Carleton was targeted by a protest group filling the slate up with independent candidates to inflate the physical size of ballots and delay the count.

As he placed his ballot in the box, Poilievre told the gathered cameras: “Alright everyone, get out to vote — for a change,” echoing his slogan from the campaign.

The Canadian Press

10:19 a.m. EDT: ‘Fight like we’ve never fought before’: Ford

Premier Doug Ford is urging Canadians to “band together” and “fight like we’ve never fought before” against U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats amid the president’s renewed calls for Canada to become the “51st state.”

Ont. Premier Ford says Americans ‘totally disagree’ with Trump’s tariffs

Speaking at The Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets Conference in Toronto on Monday morning, Ford told the crowd that the uncertainty created by Trump is hurting workers and businesses in Ontario and throughout the country.

“Folks we have two choices here as a collective country,” Ford said.

“We either all band together and support each other or we sit back and get rolled over by President Trump with a cement mixer. That’s option one. Option two, we all fight like we’ve never fought before. I take option two. We will never roll over. We will never, ever be the 51st state, and I can tell you, Canada will never be for sale.”

Codi Wilson, CP24.com journalist. Read the full story here.

10 a.m. EDT: Polling open everywhere

Polling stations are now open across the country as voters in British Columbia and Yukon head to the polls.

The Canadian Press

ANALYSIS: How Liberal Leader Mark Carney ran his campaign

Mark Carney’s election campaign came full circle on April 26 when he returned to a weedy empty lot in Windsor, Ont., where, a month earlier, the Liberal leader experienced one of the most important moments of his rookie political year.

On March 26, just days after the federal election campaign began and with the cross-border Ambassador Bridge in the background, Carney promised to protect the auto sector and warned that United States President Donald Trump sought to break the economy so that the United States could make Canada its 51st state.

Later that day — as if conjured up by Carney’s words — Trump injected himself into the fray again by threatening to impose new auto tariffs on Canada, allowing Carney to put on his metaphorical prime minister’s hat and respond with authority as the trade crisis escalated.

Back in Windsor on Saturday, as the election campaign was winding down, Carney again told a campaign rally that Trump is “trying to break us so America can own us.” The rally crowd started chanting: “Never 51!”

On the influential Curse of Politics podcast, Liberal insider David Herle said such moments in the campaign’s first week — when Carney was laying out the nature of the threat posed by the Trump administration — were his best. He said the Liberals have been “living off that magic ever since.”

The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Most polls open

Polls are now open in a majority of provinces and territories.

Voters in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Northwest Territories and Nunavut can cast their ballots for the next 12 hours.

The Canadian Press

8:45 a.m. EDT: Trump weighs in

U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on election day in Canada.

He posted on his Truth Social platform as Canadians on the East Coast were heading to the polls, urging voters to elect “the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half” and boost the size of the country’s military and various industries.

Trump also repeated his call for Canada to become the “51st State” and remove the “artificially drawn” border — a challenge to Canadian sovereignty that became a critical issue throughout the election campaign.

The Canadian Press