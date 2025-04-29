‘That number is arbitrary’: NDP to fight for official party status despite only 7 seats

NDP MP-elect Don Davies says 'the rebuilding starts tomorrow' after the party lost official status, winning only seven seats in Parliament.

One of only seven New Democrats elected in Canada’s 45th federal election says his party will bring a proposal to Parliament to retain official party status, despite the NDP caucus losing 17 members.

Don Davies, who won his riding of Vancouver Kingsway with 37.2 per cent of the vote, told host Vassy Kapelos on CTV’s Power Play that the number of seats required for official party status is “arbitrary” and “everything’s negotiable in politics.”

The NDP, which started the federal election campaign with 24 seats, saw its caucus reduced to just seven members. For a party to retain or gain official party status, it must hold at least 12 seats.

However, Davies said having NDP representation in Parliament is critical, and he will be meeting with his colleagues to present a proposal once the House starts its new sitting, adding his party has “ruled nothing out at this time.”

“When you have official party status, you get question period time, you get a seat at committee tables, and you also get some resources,” he explained.

When asked by Kapelos if he thinks official party status needs to be earned, Davies said “it’s fluid and it’s arbitrary, and as I said, it depends on the moment.”

“Liberals don’t have a majority, they’re going to need the support of other parties,” he said. “And when that happens, when you don’t have a majority, they’re compelled to sit down with other parties and start negotiating.”

