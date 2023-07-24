Federal farm lender says financial help coming for farmers affected by Western Canada drought

We're seeing very very expensive crops in 2023: FCC chief economist

The farm lender said in a news release Monday that support will be offered to customers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba facing financial difficulties due to the impact of dry weather conditions on crop quality or grazing lands.

Adverse weather conditions have weighed on harvest productivity, the federal Crown corporation said, resulting in producers experiencing potential cash shortages, “particularly in the fall and winter.”

“We stand by our customers over the long term. This year’s dry weather in parts of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba has certainly been challenging for many producers,” Sophie Perreault, the FCC executive vice-president of operations, said in a news release.

“As a Crown corporation, we have a unique responsibility to partner with our customers and ease their financial stress where possible.”

FCC said it will work alongside customers impacted by current conditions to ease financial pressures and work toward solutions, which may include the deferral of principal payments or other changes to their loan payment schedule.

Many producers have been impacted by a “lack of moisture” that has occurred since June of 2023, extending the trend of “multiple years of below-average precipitation,” FCC said.

Some farmers are also experiencing pest infestations due to drought-related conditions.

“Crops are at a critical state with extremely dry and hot weather creating adverse conditions in parts of all four provinces. Depending on the area, quality and yield are expected to be significantly reduced by drought,” FCC said in its news release.

“Subsequently, feed is a major concern for livestock producers, particularly in the beef and dairy sectors.”