Feb 23, 2024
Federal government posts $23.6B deficit for April-to-December period
The Canadian Press
Growing skepticism about immigration is a real political economy threat: Sean Speer
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $23.6 billion for the first nine months of its 2023-24 fiscal year.
The result compared with a deficit of $5.5 billion for the same stretch of its 2022-23 fiscal year.
Government revenue for the April-to-December period totalled $318.1 billion, up from $310.0 billion a year earlier, boosted by higher personal income tax revenue, other non-tax revenue and other taxes and duties, partially offset by lower corporate income tax.
The government says program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, totalled $301.0 billion for nine-month period, up from $282.4 billion a year earlier, with increases across all major categories of spending.
Public debt charges amounted to $35.1 billion, up from $25.8 billion, due to higher interest rates.
Net actuarial losses totalled $5.7 billion, down from $7.4 billion a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:09
Group RRSP use rising as retirement savings burden 'largely on employees': experts
-
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024
-
45 cents short, $96 in fees: Court approves TD insufficient fund fees settlement
-
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
-
5:01
Immigration surge fuels male population boom in Canada
-
6:50
Bank of Canada to halt its QT program within months, RBC says