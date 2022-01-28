1h ago
Federal government posts $73.7B deficit for April-to-November period
The Canadian Press
Ex-deputy PM, ex-conservative deputy leader pitching 'leaner, cleaner' economic growth plan
OTTAWA -- The federal government ran a budget deficit of $73.7 billion for the April to November period of the current fiscal year.
The Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $232 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Program spending, excluding net actuarial losses, between April and November totalled $289.5 billion, down from nearly $386.4 billion a year earlier.
Public debt charges for the eight-month period totalled nearly $16.5 billion, up from $13.5 billion in the period period a year earlier.
Net actuarial losses amounted to nearly $6.9 billion compared with nearly $10.3 billion a year ago.
Revenue for April to November totalled nearly $239.2 billion, up from $178.1 billion a year earlier.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:53
RRSP turns 65 this year but is far from ready to retire
-
Why budgeting tips are booming on TikTok's discover page
-
Canadian music investment firm buys publishing rights from Drake producer Murda Beatz
-
3:12
Pattie Lovett Reid: Are you going to get hurt by higher rates? It doesn’t have to be that way
-
Orange juice heads for longest rally since 1991 on frost risk
-
'Micro weddings' give couples the chance to splurge on what matters to them