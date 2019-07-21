(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators have signaled they are “on the verge of giving the green light” to a proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, Fox Business reported, citing unnamed sources.

Regulators have said there could be a “settlement announcement” by Wednesday or Thursday including terms of asset divestiture that would lead to the creation of another wireless network

NOTE: July 19, T-Mobile Asset Sale to Dish Is ‘Imminent,’ NY Post Says

