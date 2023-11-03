(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and The Clearing House said processing errors that affected deposits and transfers at some of the nation’s biggest banks have been resolved.

“All Federal Reserve financial services are operating normally,” the central bank said in a statement on its website. There was a processing issue at EPN, the automated clearing house owned by The Clearing House.

A spokesperson for The Clearing House said it wasn’t aware of ongoing issues following the delays and that the matter pertained to a narrow processing issue caused by human error.

The Clearing House is owned by financial giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Bank of America told clients that some of their deposits may be temporarily delayed due to the issue impacting multiple financial institutions, according to a customer memo sent Friday.

“Your accounts remain secure, and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received,” the bank said.

