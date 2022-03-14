(Bloomberg) -- Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Global Investment Management, sees a bargain in European stocks, including bank shares that have plunged as the Russia-Ukraine war and resulting sanctions disrupt markets and trade.

“We are still overweight in Europe, and we think that Europe has significantly discounted a lot of the risks and the problems that are there,” he told Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance on Monday. “The market has priced a lot of that in. A year from now, we think this Russia situation will be resolved. Our European team actually likes the banks. They recognize the risks, but there are some pretty good values there.”

The MSCI Europe Index is down about 10% this year, and the Euro Stoxx Banks (Price) Index has dropped around 13%. That compares with a decline of about 12% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 and 7% for the S&P Financials Sector Index.

“We are overweight stocks still, but with that overweight dedicated to domestic large- and small-cap value stocks and international stocks that are cheaper, have lower betas, have higher dividend yields,” Orlando said. “We are underweight the growth and technology names.”

Federated is looking long term, he said. In a year, “we will have a better sense of what’s going on with the Federal Reserve,” Orlando said. “We think inflation will have peaked by the middle of this year and start a long slide back to normalization. It may take two years or so, but as we’re looking out over the course of the year, purchasing Europe on an oversold spike down here isn’t a bad trade.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.