(Bloomberg) -- Swiss shoemaker On Holding plans to capitalize on the retirement from tennis of Roger Federer, its highest-profile endorser and part-owner.

“He will spend much more time with us now,” Co-Chief Executive Officer Martin Hoffmann said in an interview Wednesday. “On will be more active in the tennis space in general.”

Federer announced his retirement in September, ending one of tennis’s most-storied careers. But he’s not slowing down on the corporate front, recently expanding a partnership with Mercedes-Benz and now planning to help On build its market on and off the tennis courts, according to Hoffmann.

The Zurich-based sports brand introduced its Roger tennis shoe line in 2020, the company’s first foray into a sport outside of running. On aims to work with more professional tennis players apart from Federer to appeal to a broader market.

“The plan is to expand into a more lifestyle area of tennis as well, which is clearly a big category and a big opportunity that we see in the future,” Hoffmann said.

On nudged its full-year sales forecast higher, citing fast growth in North America and Asia and the fact that it’s relying less on expensive air freight. The company now expects sales of 1.13 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) in 2022, up from a previous target of 1.1 billion francs and roughly in line with analyst estimates.

Shares of On, which is listed in New York, are down 47% this year. That’s similar to larger European competitors like Puma SE and Adidas AG.

