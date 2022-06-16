(Bloomberg) -- Swiss running shoemaker On Holding AG has been gaining younger consumers as it expands beyond specialty running shoes, according to co-Chief Executive Officers Martin Hoffmann and Marc Maurer.

The company, which has garnered somewhat of a cult following, is now selling more of its shoes to people age 20 to 35, after previously making inroads among older consumers, Hoffmann told Francine Lacqua in a fireside chat at Bloomberg’s Future of Finance event in Zurich.

Shoes for children are an interesting category and “something to look into,” he said.

On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago. The label got a boost from the pandemic thanks to a lockdown-inspired boom in running, outdoor and casual clothing. Its shoes are known for their distinctive tubular cushions on the sole. Tennis star Roger Federer became a shareholder in 2019 and has helped design a shoe.

