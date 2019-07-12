Federer Has More Wimbledon Titles, But Djokovic Has the Edge: Chart

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will meet in the Wimbledon tennis final on Sunday, marking their 16th showdown at a Grand Slam event. While the Swiss ace owns a record eight Wimbledon titles, the Serbian -- with four crowns of his own -- has the slight advantage in head-to-head matches, winning 53% of their all-time meetings, including 9-of-15 at major tournaments. The last time they competed in the final at the All England Club -- in 2015 -- Djokovic won in four sets.

