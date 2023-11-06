(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is encouraging pilots to seek work flying for a unit of American Airlines Group as the pandemic-era surge in demand for air cargo slows.

“Given the softness in air cargo demand across the industry and current FedEx flight operations staffing levels, we shared information about this unique opportunity with our pilots,” a FedEx spokesperson said by e-mail. “Their recognition of the quality of our crew force is clear in this recruitment initiative that provides FedEx pilots an additional career path opportunity.”

FreightWaves first reported on FedEx telling its pilots to seek work at an AA affiliate.

The freight industry is grappling with declining package volume and a return to cheaper sea freight as pandemic-era shipping bottlenecks ease and a resumption of long-haul air travel increases capacity for goods inside the hold of passenger airliners. FedEx lowered its outlook for revenue in 2024 to no gain amid the slowdown.

