(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. said Richard W. Smith, son of founder and Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith, will take over leadership of the FedEx Express division later this year.

The younger Smith will succeed Donald F. Colleran, 66, who is retiring after an almost 40-year career at FedEx, the Memphis-based company said Thursday in a statement. Smith, 44, currently regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support, will become president and CEO-elect of FedEx Express on April 1 before assuming full duties on Sept. 1.

Smith’s elevation may come as a surprise to some FedEx watchers and suggests a top role for him when Fred Smith eventually retires. The 77-year-old has been saying for years that he’s nearing the end of his four-decade tenure as CEO. The elder Smith has recommended Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam as his successor.

“With the outstanding executive management team we have in place to execute our strategy, including leaders like Richard, I am confident in the future of FedEx,” Subramaniam said in the statement.

FedEx was little changed after the close of regular trading in New York.

