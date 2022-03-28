(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. has named Raj Subramaniam to take over on June 1 as chief executive officer from founder Fred Smith, who will become executive chairman of the courier.

The move Monday to promote Subramaniam to the CEO job has long been expected and it comes less than a month after the company named Smith’s son, Richard W. Smith, as head of its express division later this year. The 77-year-old founder has been saying for at least two years that he’s nearing the end of his four-decade tenure in the top job.

The elder Smith has been in the midst of a campaign to overhaul the company and its top management to stem declining profit margins. Recent changes, such as moving to seven-day service and focusing on small businesses, are designed to help FedEx cope with commercial deliveries dwindling as a percentage of sales because of faster-growing e-commerce packages.

“I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future,” Smith said in a statement. “I look forward to focusing on board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation and public policy.”

Subramaniam, who joined FedEx in 1991, had been chief operating officer since 2019.

FedEx shares rose 3.5% at 4:42 p.m. after regular trading in New York. The stock fell 11% this year through Monday’s close.

(Updates with additional details beginning in second paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.