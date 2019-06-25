(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s annual earnings forecast trailed Wall Street’s expectations as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate and turnaround efforts at a struggling European unit drag on. The shares fell.

Adjusted earnings for the year ending May 31 will drop by “a mid-single-digit percentage” from $15.52 a share in the fiscal year just ended, FedEx said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts were expecting $16.15 in fiscal 2020 -- an estimate that had already been whittled down from $20 about six months ago.

The next 12 months will be pivotal for founder and CEO Fred Smith to prove strategies for stemming the decline in profit margins at FedEx’s ground unit. Recent moves include extending deliveries to seven days a week and reducing reliance on the U.S. Postal Service.

FedEx’s Express air service is the most vulnerable unit to a global economic downturn, and investors are pressing Smith for a payoff from the company’s 2016 purchase of TNT Express in Europe. TNT is still recovering from a crippling cyber attack in 2017.

Trade concerns were in sharp relief this week when FedEx sued the U.S. over tough new export restrictions targeting China, saying the rules force couriers to act as a “policeman.” FedEx’s attempts to comply with the rules have put it in hot water with China, which is considering whether to blacklist the company.

FedEx fell 1% to $154.35 after the close of regular trading in New York. The shares have fallen 3.3% this year, while rival United Parcel Service Inc. was little changed and a Standard & Poor’s index of industrial companies advanced 19%.

