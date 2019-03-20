(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. shares dropped 7 percent pre-market after the company lowered its annual profit view for the second time in three months, citing slowing trends, and Baird said the company’s lack of visibility into global growth rates would continue to pressure the stock.

“Fiscal third quarter’s weak results weren’t a big surprise, but we recognize that the lack of visibility to a trough in global growth rates and recent lack of clarity to execution in Express remain near-term overhangs to the stock,” Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford wrote in a note to clients.

FedEx had warned of a weak global growth in December when it reported second-quarter results, and had cut its outlook just three months after raising it, suggesting an abrupt change in its view of the global economy. Since the Dec. 18 warning, FedEx shares have recovered slightly and are now down only 2 percent. The broader S&P 500 Index has gained more than 11 percent over the same period, while peer UPS shares have risen more than 13 percent.

And the troubles may continue. “It may be a while before we can call the all-clear,” Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said. “We would be surprised if the fourth-quarter headwinds implied in full year guidance were isolated to fourth quarter alone and didn’t continue into fiscal 2020,” he added.

To contact the reporter on this story: Esha Dey in New York at edey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Scott Schnipper

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.