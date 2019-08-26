OTTAWA -- The federal government is amending its search for a third shipyard to add to its multibillion-dollar national shipbuilding strategy.

The move follows a complaint last week from an Ontario shipyard to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal that the government was unfairly stacking the deck in favour of Quebec's Chantier Davie yard.

Heddle Marine of Hamilton specifically alleged several of the requirements the government wants shipyards to meet to qualify for consideration as the third yard were not legitimate or reasonable -- and would disqualify virtually every yard but Davie.

The federal government has not directly responded to the complaint or allegations, but today says it is correcting an "inconsistency" in one requirement Heddle had flagged as a problem.

The government also says it is providing interested companies with more information about two other requirements Heddle had raised as a concern.

It is also extending today's deadline for shipyards to apply for consideration as a third yard until the end of the week.