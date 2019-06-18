What to know about the feds' proposed tax rules for stock options

The federal government has launched a review of how stock options are taxed in Canada as first announced in the 2019 budget, proposing a $200,000 limit on grants that can receive preferred tax treatment.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled the ways and means motion in the House of Commons on Wednesday, proposing an annual cap on employee stock option grants that can be taxed as capital gains under the current law. Gains above $200,000 will be taxed as income.

Presently, any profits from stock options are taxed as a capital gain, which means half of the amount can be considered tax free, while the other half is taxed as income.

The government said it wanted to eliminate inefficient tax measures that unfairly benefit the wealthiest Canadians.

“In 2017, for example, just over 2,300 individuals, each earning more than $1 million in that year, were able to claim more than $1.3 billion in tax deductions on their employee stock options,” the Department of Finance noted in a Monday press release.

However, options granted by Canadian-controlled private corporations, and certain qualifying start-ups will be exempted from the new limit on stock options.

“The public policy rationale for preferential tax treatment of employee stock options is to help smaller, growing companies such as start-ups—that do not have significant profits and may have challenges with cash flow—attract and retain talent,” the Department of Finance stated, adding it is looking for input on what should be considered “start-ups, emerging or scale-up companies.”

The move was first announced in March as part of the federal budget. The Department of Finance said Tuesday that the new rules will apply to stock options granted on or after January 1, 2020.

Kash Pashootan, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel, said on Tuesday that he sees logic behind the government’s move to crack down on what can be seen as tax deferrals.

“Really, the devil is going to be in the details,” Pashootan told BNN Bloomberg in an interview. “They’re talking about start-ups being exempt from that, and that’s a key part of this, because certainly start-ups don’t have the same capital and same balance sheets necessarily as a large, established [companies].”

He added that as long as the government’s tax change is well thought out, looks at the entire scenario, and is not an “overriding blanket rule,” it would be justified.

“I think [the government’s] efforts will be well received, reasonable and understood by the market,” Pashootan said.