Feds name Doug Ettinger as new Canada Post CEO

OTTAWA -- The federal government has named Doug Ettinger as the new president and chief executive of Canada Post Corp.

The appointment is effective Monday.

Ettinger has been chief commercial officer for Canada Post since 2016.

He has led the company's parcel business and as well as a range of the company's commercial functions, including sales, marketing, retail, digital, business development and customer service.

Deepak Chopra stepped down as chief executive of Canada Post last year.

Jessica McDonald, Canada Post's chairwoman, has been serving as interim president and chief executive since April 2018.