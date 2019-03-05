Feds name Matthew Boswell as new Competition Bureau commissioner

OTTAWA -- The federal government says Matthew Boswell has been appointed commissioner of the Competition Bureau for a five-year term.

Boswell has been serving as the interim commissioner since John Pecman stepped down in May last year.

Boswell joined the Competition Bureau in 2011 and become senior deputy commissioner in 2012.

He previously worked as a senior litigation counsel for the Ontario Securities Commission's enforcement branch and as an assistant Crown attorney in Toronto.

Boswell has worked on cases involving Ticketmaster's allegedly deceptive pricing and a seven-year long court battle over the Toronto Real Estate Board's refusal to make sales data public.

