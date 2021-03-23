The federal government is rolling out extra funding in key regions of Ontario to add more options for residents to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Ottawa will spend $23.7 million to operate self-isolation sites in Toronto, and the regions of Peel, York and Durham.

More sites are in the works for Thunder Bay, Windsor and other regions.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the federal government recognizes many barriers exist in places of overcrowded housing and in areas where housing costs are unaffordable.

That's why the government will fund an added 1,600 COVID-19 isolation rooms, bringing the total of rooms being paid for by Ottawa to 2,000.