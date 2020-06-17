Feds rolling out funds to help fish and seafood sector

DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- The federal government will soon start taking applications for funding to help the Canadian fish and seafood sector cope with COVID-19.

Ottawa says the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial strain for small- and medium-sized enterprises in the sector.

In response, the $62.5 million Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund aims to help fish, seafood and aquaculture processors put necessary health and safety measures in place.

In a news release, Ottawa says the money will help fishermen and companies safely process, store, package and distribute more seafood.

First announced in April, the fund is open to applications on Monday, with more than $38 million earmarked for processors in Atlantic Canada, $9 million for Western Canada and $9 million for Quebec.

Meanwhile, the $42.85 million Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund is open to non-profit organizations engaged in marketing and promotional activities related to the fish and seafood sector.

That includes branding strategies, advertising and market research.

The cost-sharing program between the federal, provincial and territorial governments was first launched in 2018 with the goal of helping the sector reach new markets at home and internationally.

Applicants may now submit an expression of interest in the program through a system that Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says is more responsive to the industry's needs.

"Canada has high-quality, world-class seafood and we will continue to find new ways to help promote the industry and their products," she said in the release.