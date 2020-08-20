Canadians are about to get a clearer picture of what life will look like after the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) winds down.

Finance minister Chrystia Freeland and employment minister Carla Qualtrough will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss details of the federal government’s plan to transition Canadians off CERB.

The benefit, unveiled on March 25, has provided a $500 weekly cheque to out-of-work Canadians who had an annual income of at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months leading up to applying for the benefit. The benefit was available for an initial maximum of 16 weeks before being extended. It’s a cornerstone of the government’s sweeping COVID-19 emergency response strategy.

'Somehow we've got to get people working again': Dream Office REIT CEO Michael Cooper, CEO of Dream Office REIT, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the real estate outlook amid the COVID-19 pandemic and speaks on barriers to business as economies slowly reopen.

Some have criticized the benefit as a potential work-deterrent for Canadians who were laid off or furloughed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ve got to get people off of support. Somehow we gotta get people back to working again and taking care of themselves,” Michael Cooper, chief executive officer of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, told BNN Bloomberg in a July 9 interview.

“$2,000-a-month during the summer is a lot better than working, so I think there’s a real moral hazard there and I think it’s really serious,” he added, referring to the monthly payment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in late July that the feds were looking to move CERB recipients onto Employment Insurance in September.