(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will head into 2024 with the relief of a rapidly easing inflation crisis overshadowed by sluggish growth that undermines his promises to create jobs and repair public finances.

The pace of price increases in the euro area’s second-largest economy will slow to around 2.5% in the spring from highs above 6% earlier in 2023, according to forecasts from national statistics agency Insee.

But it expects zero economic growth in the final three months of this year, after a 0.1% contraction in the previous period, and only a 0.2% rise in output per quarter in the first half of 2024. Insee economists calculate a level around 1% a quarter would be needed to achieve the annual expansion Macron’s government is banking on to cut the deficit and drive job creation.

“With the forecasts we have for the first half, we’d need a very strong acceleration in the second half,” Insee economist Julien Pouget said. “The Olympic Games could perhaps have a favorable effect on growth, but I’m not sure they would suffice.”

The soft outlook for the French economy is a blow for Macron as he tries to move beyond an inflation crisis that pushed him to embark on massive spending to cushion the impact for households. Key to rebuilding public finances is the government’s expectation that growth will pick up quickly to 1.4% next year.

The president has also set a target of getting France to full employment — defined as a jobless rate of around 5% — by the end of his second term in 2027. Insee forecasts show unemployment rising slowly to 7.6% in early 2024 after touching a 7.1% low at the start of this year.

