Feinstein Says She Sent Kavanaugh Information to Federal Authorities

(Bloomberg) -- Top Senate Judiciary Democrat Dianne Feinstein said Thursday she’s notified federal investigative authorities about unspecified information she received about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," Feinstein said in a statement. "That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision."

"I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities,” the senator said.

White House officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Judiciary Committee plans to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination on Sept. 20, with the aim of a full Senate vote before the high court starts its new term Oct. 1.

--With assistance from Justin Sink.

To contact the reporter on this story: Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.