(Bloomberg) -- Senator Dianne Feinstein said she’ll step down as top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, a role that had put her under an intense spotlight during tumultuous confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees.

“After serving as the lead Democrat on the Judiciary Committee for four years, I will not seek the chairmanship or ranking member position in the next Congress,” Feinstein said in a statement.

Feinstein said she instead will focus attention on issues of importance to her, including the wildfires and droughts impacting her home state of California. She said she will continue to serve on the Judiciary panel, as well as three other committees: Intelligence, Appropriations and Rules.

Feinstein, 87, had been a target of intense criticism from both the left and right in recent years.

Republicans accused her of anti-religious bias for how she handled Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Seventh Circuit in 2017. Feinstein questioned whether Barrett’s Catholic faith would unduly influence her rulings, at one point telling Barrett that “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

She came under fire from the left in October, when she praised Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina for his handling of the confirmation hearings when Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court.

Liberal groups including Demand Justice who opposed Barrett’s confirmation demanded she step aside, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer later told reporters he had a “long and serious talk” with her about it.

A spokesman for Schumer did not respond to a request for comment about any role he might have played in Feinstein’s decision.

It is not immediately clear who would replace Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, at the Judiciary Committee. And the matter of control of the Senate hangs in the balance, with Democrats taking the chamber if they can win two runoff elections for Senate seats in Georgia in early January.

The next in line for seniority on the committee is Patrick Leahy of Vermont, but he is the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democratic leader, is in line after him, followed by Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

