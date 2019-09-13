(Bloomberg) -- Felicity Huffman got a bit of welcome news when she arrived in a federal court in Boston on Friday for her sentencing in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman faces from zero to six months behind bars for paying bribes to help get her daughter into college, under federal sentencing guidelines. On Friday, the judge who will sentence the star of “Desperate Housewives” and “Transamerica” ruled that there are no victims in the case and that no one suffered financial harm, rejecting the government’s argument and increasing the likelihood that Huffman will avoid prison, legal experts said.

“Anytime the guidelines range starts with zero, there is a very strong argument for alternatives to incarceration,” said Brad Bailey, a former federal prosecutor in Boston who’s now in private practice and isn’t involved in the case.

Huffman admitted in May to paying $15,000 to college counselor Rick Singer, the scheme’s mastermind, to change the answers on her older daughter’s college-entrance exam, producing a surge of some 400 points over the preliminary SAT Sophia took on her own a year earlier. Huffman, one of the first parents to acknowledge her crime, has pleaded with the judge in court papers to be spared prison and given a year of probation plus community service instead.

Prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to sentence Huffman to one month in prison, and the judge could still do that even after Friday’s ruling. Including Huffman, 15 parents have pleaded guilty.

