Felicity Huffman Would Serve One Month in Prison on U.S. Advice

(Bloomberg) -- The actor Felicity Huffman would serve a single month in prison and pay a $20,000 fine over her participation in the biggest U.S. college admissions scam ever prosecuted, under sentencing recommendations filed by the government.

Referring to fees Huffman admitted to paying William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, to boost her daughter’s college entrace-exam scores, the U.S. told the court in a filing Friday that her conduct was “deliberate and manifestly criminal.”

“Her efforts weren’t driven by need or desperation, but by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness, facilitated by wealth and insularity,” prosecutors said in the filing.

