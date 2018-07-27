FEMA Pledges Help for Puerto Rico Cadaver Backlog, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress said the federal government will commit money and personnel to resolve a backlog of corpses at the island’s morgue, which had gotten so bad that the commonwealth had to use refrigerated trailers in a parking lot.

Jenniffer Gonzalez, the island’s non-voting representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, said Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency pledged to allocate $2 million to resolve the matter. Gonzalez also said in an interview that she was promised military pathologists to aid in processing hundreds of cadavers.

She said a federal delegation was set to arrive Monday to assess the situation. Reached by email, FEMA didn’t immediately have a comment on her remarks.

The bureau’s shorthanded team of forensic experts have been overwhelmed, especially since Hurricane Maria, which killed untold numbers and triggered an uptick in violence.

To contact the reporter on this story: Yalixa Rivera in San Juan at yrivera14@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Stephen Merelman, William Selway

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.