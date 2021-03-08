(Bloomberg) -- Job openings in the U.K.’s 20 most female-dominated occupations have slumped 40% over the past year as the Covid pandemic hit women especially hard. Data from employment website Adzuna shows only demand for care workers has risen, while vacancies for waitressing as well as retail and catering assistance have plummeted. The top male-dominated jobs have also declined but by just 12%, potentially widening inequality.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.