(Bloomberg) -- The latest paradox for female executives is that the higher they climb the corporate ladder, the worse the pay disparity becomes, due largely to receiving smaller equity grants than their male counterparts. Now, one woman who has experienced this problem firsthand is teaching others how to close the gap.

Brooke Harley, an executive in the early days at Lululemon Athletica Inc., last month rolled out an eight-hour, $99 class on negotiating the equity portion of annual compensation through her education startup ClassRebel. She credits her personal fortune to her insistence on getting double the stock options she was offered at the athletic clothing retailer. Harley isn’t alone. Carta, an equity management platform, launched a similar class in late March that has attracted 80,000 people, the company said.

While it’s well known that women in the U.S. typically make about 83 cents for every dollar a man earns, that’s just base salary. As women increasingly populate the C-suite, the compensation mix weighs toward stock or options and the disparity to their male peers grows. In 2020, for example, women in the top ranks of S&P 500 leadership earned only 75% of male executives, the widest gap in nine years, with most of the disparity from gains in stock ownership, according to Morningstar. The differences only increase for women of color.

“We don’t think education solves bias, it doesn’t,” said Harley, who initially formed ClassRebel in 2019 to help women gain an edge in startup funding — another area where women trail men in early equity participation. “But it imbues people with the confidence to push against it.”

Part of the problem is that while women are making it to the C-suite, it’s often to jobs such as the head of human resources or chief marketing officer, said Joseph Blasi, a professor at Rutgers University, who specializes in equity compensation. Those positions typically come with lower stock grants than roles that more often go to men such as those running business units. “The guidelines that are out there for the jobs where women are more common have lower and unfair levels of equity grants.” Blasi said. “If you imitate what your competitors are doing, you’re imitating disparity.”

The average dollar value of equity compensation in 2018 for men was $104,902, almost four times the $23,361 for women, he said, based on his analysis of data from the General Social Survey, a report from the University of Chicago dating back to 1972. About 16% of women were part of a company equity plan and 6% received stock options compared to 24% and 11% for men, respectively, Blasi said, also citing data from 2018, the most recent available.

Until now, few options have existed for basic education on what to ask for in terms of equity compensation, said Jane Alexander, the chief marketing officer at Carta. Only about 27% of the equity granted in 2021 went to women, even though they represent almost half the workforce, Carta data show. Latinas get the lowest share. These classes have struck a nerve: the Carta class is proving more popular than Carta’s other offerings and more people are finishing it, Alexander said.

“You kind of have to learn through trials, as a woman — you learn by bad situations, sometimes,” said Victoria Eisen, 33, director of learning and development at a custom framing startup company, who took the first ClassRebel unit. “It’s helpful to learn from women, and also women who have been burned by the system.”

Companies have a responsibility to help level the playing field, said Caprice Young, who was among the 40 or so people signed up on Zoom for the inaugural ClassRebel unit on equity compensation in mid-March. The 56-year-old Yale graduate, whose jobs have included the superintendent for several charter school systems, but is also the chair of the environmental, social and governance committee on the board of ALC, a private company that provides school transportation for vulnerable students.

“I can ensure that when we’re hiring women into our executive ranks, that we’re providing equity at a level that is commensurate with men,” Young said in an interview. With the world so focused on ESG, companies need to be more purposeful about equity, TOO she said.

But for now, companies aren’t doing their part, said Janice Dru-Bennett, 40, whose first taste of equity compensation came as a marketing employee at Merrill Lynch, just before the company crashed in the 2008 recession. She never found out if her equity had any value because she didn’t even know to ask, she said. She hopes what she learned from ClassRebel will make her more likely to assert herself as she seeks her next promotions or new job.

“Women, and especially women of color, don’t always feel comfortable asking for something,” said Dru-Bennett, who now works in partnership marketing. “Some of it’s on me to raise my hand and ask when it’s time to negotiate, but a little bit of the burden is on the company, too, to evaluate how they are offering it so that it’s equitable.”

